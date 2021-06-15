Batman’s Fate In The Flash Movie Reportedly Revealed

There’s so much to look forward to in The Flash movie, and one such thing is the return of Ben Affleck’s Batman. Michael Keaton’s big comeback as his Bruce Wayne is grabbing most of the attention, but don’t forget that the Batfleck is involved, too, building on the Dark Knight’s mentor/protégé relationship with Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen that was established in Justice League. It’s currently unclear exactly how he’ll fit into the film, but fans have their theories.

Seeing as we know The Flash will essentially reboot the DCEU, with it being a loose Flashpoint adaptation that’ll see the Scarlet Speedster restart reality, there’s a strong feeling this will wrap up Affleck’s DCEU arc and mark the final time he plays the part. From what we are hearing, there is definitely a finality about Affleck’s role in The Flash, but it’s possible that he could still return in a future project.

Our trusted sources – the same ones who told us Affleck was in talks for this movie in the first place – have now informed us that the SnyderVerse Batman will die in The Flash film. This seems to corroborate earlier intel from Geekosity, which claimed that the movie would lightly borrow from Crisis on Infinite Earths, too, and Affleck would feature in the “Flash/Supergirl martyr” role. We can also exclusively reveal, however, that the star is open to a return after this.

We’ve heard that Affleck isn’t ruling out the idea of donning the cape and cowl once more, even though The Flash will kill him off. As any fan knows, death is never final in the life of a superhero so there are various ways his Batman could be resurrected. In fact, our source mentioned that it could happen “via magic”, though this probably doesn’t mean there is a plan already in place to revive him using supernatural means.

Also featuring Sasha Calle as Supergirl, The Flash is shooting in the UK now ahead of its arrival in theaters in November 2022.