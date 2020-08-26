The Batman Might Feature A Second Batsuit For Bruce Wayne

We’ve now got a good look at the Batsuit that Robert Pattinson will wear in his debut outing as the Dark Knight, but could he end up getting a second suit of armor in The Batman?

An old leak that’s being looked at in a new light may just unveil that the Caped Crusader will be in need of a brand new costume in the latter half of the movie. And while we don’t have an image of it just yet, a description has been revealed.

Six months ago, someone claiming to work on The Batman shared a post to Reddit saying that there will be a second Batsuit in the film. The post made limited impact at the time, but now it’s being reconsidered in light of the trailer. The mystery leaker describes a scene in which a funeral attended by Bruce Wayne is crashed by a villain – the exact same scene that’s featured in the teaser. So, it seems we can trust what this person has to say.

Given that, it’s likely their claim about the second suit is accurate as well. Bruce’s first suit – which we’ve seen is more makeshift than most of Batman’s outfits – is said to be destroyed in battle. This will lead him to construct another which will apparently be “grey, with full black gloves extending to his forearms and black boots” and comes with a cowl that’s made from a “higher quality material” and a utility belt that’s a “bronze-gold faded color.” The suit’s material is said to be similar to Peter Parker’s black stealth suit in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

First Look At Robert Pattinson As Bruce Wayne In The Batman 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

A second suit factoring into the movie makes a lot of sense for two reasons. For one, we know that The Batman will explore a version of the hero who’s still a work-in-progress, so it adds up that his first suit will be flawed and he’ll have to create a better one. Secondly, this is a comic book film and it’s pretty much a rule that the hero has to go through at least a couple of costumes each movie.

In any case, we’ll find out for sure when The Batman hits theaters on October 1st, 2021.