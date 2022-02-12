‘Batman Forever’ fans launch #ReleaseTheSchumacherCut campaign

Recent history has shown that DC fans love nothing more than launching online campaigns to try and will projects into existence based on nothing but hope and retweets, even if the success rate so far has been minimal to say the least.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League may have been one of last year’s buzziest and most talked-about releases, but as of yet the SnyderVerse itself hasn’t been restored, the Ayer Cut of Suicide Squad remains mythical in nature, and Ben Affleck’s standalone Batman movie hasn’t suddenly re-entered development.

That leads us to Batman Forever, and the 170-minute cut of the 1995 comic book blockbuster that was confirmed to exist by producer Akiva Goldsman in the summer of 2020. #ReleaseTheSchumacherCut has trended on several occasions since then, but as you can see below, the troops are mobilizing on social media as we speak.

Ice Cube bizarrely lent his support to the extended edition of Batman Forever at one stage, and while the footage is definitely locked away somewhere in the Warner Bros. vault, it’s hard to see the studio putting much thought into cobbling together yet another Director’s Cut of a Bat-focused movie, especially when Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight is poised to dominate the cultural conversation for the foreseeable future come March 4.