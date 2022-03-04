‘Batman Forever’ trends as fans rank their favorite Batman films
With The Batman unleashing in theaters today, Twitter is once again full of folks ranking their favorite Batman movies. It’s something DC fans do all the time, but this occasion is a little different as many social media users are taking the opportunity to share the love for one of the more maligned entries in the Bat-saga, 1995’s camp classic and king of kitsch Batman Forever.
Seeing as The Batman marks the first cinematic portrayal of the Riddler since ’95, now is a good time to revisit Joel Schumacher’s first film to feature the Dark Knight. And it seems a lot of people are doing just that as Batman Forever has been trending on Twitter as fans either mention it in their movie rankings or sing its praises.
For starters, some folks came clean as secret Forever fans.
Others… yeah, not so much.
Holy controversial opinion, Batman!
That would be crazy… if it were true.
We can all agree, though, that Jim Carrey served as Edward Nygma. Joygasm!
And Paul Dano’s riddles ain’t got nothing on Carrey’s.
Underrated moment.
But not everyone is feeling the love.
And the way the film shafted Billy Dee Williams really is… two-faced.
But whatever your feelings about Batman Forever, you can’t deny that its final scene is the GOAT.
As a noir-flavored detective thriller, The Batman is arguably the most grounded Batman movie we’ve ever gotten, so it’s fun to rewatch Batman Forever and remember a time when films with the Caped Crusader in them were still allowed to be goofy and silly. It might not be to everyone’s tastes, but it’s clear that Val Kilmer’s only outing beneath the cowl will continue to have a special place in the hearts of certain fans… forever.