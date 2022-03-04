‘Batman Forever’ trends as fans rank their favorite Batman films

With The Batman unleashing in theaters today, Twitter is once again full of folks ranking their favorite Batman movies. It’s something DC fans do all the time, but this occasion is a little different as many social media users are taking the opportunity to share the love for one of the more maligned entries in the Bat-saga, 1995’s camp classic and king of kitsch Batman Forever.

Seeing as The Batman marks the first cinematic portrayal of the Riddler since ’95, now is a good time to revisit Joel Schumacher’s first film to feature the Dark Knight. And it seems a lot of people are doing just that as Batman Forever has been trending on Twitter as fans either mention it in their movie rankings or sing its praises.

For starters, some folks came clean as secret Forever fans.

The rank before I watch The Batman



1. Batman (1989)

2. The Dark Knight

3. Batman Forever (#1 with nostalgia)

4. Mask of the Phantasm

5. Batman Returns

6. Batman Begins

7. Batman (1966)

8. Dark Knight Rises

9. BvS

10. Batman and Robin — 1/4 Black Garrett (@QTRBlackGarrett) March 3, 2022

Others… yeah, not so much.

So my Batman movie ranking is –

1. Dark Knight

2. The Batman

3. Mask Of The Phantasm

4. Batman Begins

5. ZSJL

6. Batman 89

7. BVS

8. Dark Knight Rises

9. Batman Returns

10. Batman And Robin

11. Batman Forever — Steven Spoilsberg (@heavyspoilers) March 4, 2022

Holy controversial opinion, Batman!

Batman Forever is better than Batman 1989 pic.twitter.com/M6fGjiNpFH — Sentinel (@Sentinel_23) March 4, 2022

That would be crazy… if it were true.

Crazy how Batman Forever is the 2nd best live action Batman movie. pic.twitter.com/uZlqePcxZm — Kronos (@CluKronos) March 4, 2022

We can all agree, though, that Jim Carrey served as Edward Nygma. Joygasm!

The many avatars of Jim Carrey’s Riddler in #Batman Forever. He really served pic.twitter.com/mq5bjeUZHB — Fanngramm (@fanngramm) March 3, 2022

And Paul Dano’s riddles ain’t got nothing on Carrey’s.

I think we can all agree the riddles were better in Batman Forever than The Batman lol pic.twitter.com/pxXotvPCX1 — Rachel's Reviews- Queen of Rom-Coms! (@rachel_reviews) March 4, 2022

Underrated moment.

Not enough people talk about this scene from batman forever pic.twitter.com/2thfhif70s — Farouq (@farouq155) February 28, 2022

But not everyone is feeling the love.

batman forever is genuinely the worst movie i’ve ever seen in my entire life. i couldnt even finish it. it made me feel claustrophobic — slim jim pp man (@lordofthelaughs) March 4, 2022

And the way the film shafted Billy Dee Williams really is… two-faced.

I still can’t believe that Billy Dee Williams played Harvey Dent in the 90’ Batman movies but then suddenly in the third movie he was replaced with Tommy Lee Jones who played the character like he was the fucking Joker, Billy Dee Williams deserved better!! pic.twitter.com/8N7AnGZKiC — Actors Central (@ActorsCentralVA) March 3, 2022

But whatever your feelings about Batman Forever, you can’t deny that its final scene is the GOAT.

Batman forever more like forever GOATED pic.twitter.com/0lpQITcHCA — The Liam🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@ItsJustLiamm) March 2, 2022

As a noir-flavored detective thriller, The Batman is arguably the most grounded Batman movie we’ve ever gotten, so it’s fun to rewatch Batman Forever and remember a time when films with the Caped Crusader in them were still allowed to be goofy and silly. It might not be to everyone’s tastes, but it’s clear that Val Kilmer’s only outing beneath the cowl will continue to have a special place in the hearts of certain fans… forever.