Batman: The Long Halloween Cast Announced, Jensen Ackles To Star

The latest seminal DC graphic novel to be adapted into an animated movie is Batman: The Long Halloween. The detective thriller, based on the comic by Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale, is being split into two parts, with the full cast for the DC Animation event being unveiled today by The Hollywood Reporter. And it features an all-star collection of talent, including a fan favorite actor in the title role.

Supernatural star Jensen Ackles is taking on the mantle of the Dark Knight for The Long Halloween: Parts One and Two. Ackles has already earned his DC stripes from his turn as Jason Todd in the acclaimed Batman: Under the Red Hood animated film, and now he gets to give his take on the man under the cowl. The part of Catwoman, meanwhile, will be played by Naya Rivera. The Glee actress tragically passed away last summer, but she recorded her lines for both movies prior to her death.

The rest of the core cast includes Josh Duhamel as Harvey Dent, Billy Burke as James Gordon, Titus Welliver as Carmine Falcone and Troy Baker as Joker. Elsewhere, The Suicide Squad star David Dastmalchian voices Calendar Man, with Amy Landecker as Barbara Gordon and Julie Nathanson as Gilda Dent. Jack Quaid, meanwhile, plays Alberto, Fred Tatasciore is Solomon Grundy and Alastair Duncan voices Alfred. Superman: Man of Tomorrow‘s Chris Palmer directs.

Batman: The Long Halloween follows the Caped Crusader across his year-long investigation into the Holiday Killer, a mysterious murderer who takes out a new victim once a month, coinciding with a special day on the calendar. As well as being an influence on The Dark Knight, the storyline is set to be a key inspiration for Matt Reeves’ upcoming The Batman, so now’s the perfect time for the animated film to drop.

Part One will release in late spring or summer 2021.