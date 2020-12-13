The Batman Might Be R-Rated Now

Batman might go out of his way to try and not kill anybody, unless you’re Zack Snyder’s Dark Knight of course, but Gotham City’s nocturnal vigilante definitely has some serious anger issues. So far, the iconic character has remained PG-13 in live-action, but it wouldn’t be too difficult for a filmmaker to push the boundaries given that the entire concept revolves around a vigilante who beats the criminal underworld to a pulp with his bare hands.

R-rated superhero blockbusters were always viewed as a risky proposition, and Birds of Prey showed that a few swear words and some extra lashings of blood probably weren’t worth alienating a large section of the audience in the long run, but over the last few years older viewers have eaten them up. Four of the six highest-grossing R-rated movies in history are Fox’s Deadpool duology, Logan and Joker, all comic book adaptations released in the last four years.

The Batman Set Photos Show The Dark Knight Lurking In The Shadows 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Batman’s last two solo outings raked in over a billion dollars each, and while that might be an unfair comparison to make, Warner Bros. will be expecting Matt Reeves’ The Batman to pull in a hefty chunk of change nonetheless. However, insider Daniel Richtman claims that the studio are considering the possibility of slapping the reboot with an R-rating, but failed to offer any further details.

You can understand The Suicide Squad being R-rated, but it seems very unlikely WB will go the same route with The Batman. After all, he’s arguably the crown jewel in the studio’s portfolio and people from the ages of 8 to 80 are big fans of the Caped Crusader. With next year’s HBO Max release model also guaranteeing a huge drop in box office earnings, Robert Pattinson’s debut under the cape and cowl will be looking for to target the largest possible audience when it arrives in March 2022.