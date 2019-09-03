The Batman Said To Be A Point-Of-View Murder Mystery Noir

Director Matt Reeves’ upcoming film The Batman is already generating plenty of buzz, especially over the hiring of Twilight star Robert Pattinson. But what DC fans are excited about most is the promise of a Batman movie that for the first time places the focus on the detective side of the Dark Knight. And though plot details still remain hard to come by, a rumored description of the story has been doing the rounds online, which tells us the following:

The Batman will explore a detective case – when people start dying in strange ways Batman must go deep into the dark world of Gotham to find clues and solve the mystery/conspiracy connected to Gotham City’s history and criminals. In the film all of Batman Rogues Gallery are already out there and active similar to the comics and animated shows/movies. The film will have multiple villains as they are all suspects.

Robert Pattinson As The Batman Fan Art 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

This narrative would certainly explain why there’ve been rumors of six-plus villains being part of the project. Apparently, they’re all suspects in the murder cases and Batman must confront them one-by-one in order to get to the real killer. This style of storyline had already been teased by Reeves as well when he’d discussed the film back in January, saying:

It’s very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale. It’s told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional. It’s more Batman in his detective mode than we’ve seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He’s supposed to be the world’s greatest detective, and that’s not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I’d love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it’s going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation.

After Ben Affleck’s scrapped Batman project, it’ll be a refreshing change to have the latest iteration of the Dark Knight be more about brains rather than brawn or fancy gadgets. And if Reeves’ work on the movie is as good as his Planet of the Apes trilogy, fans will surely be clamoring to have him keep making Batman flicks for the next little while.

As for how Pattinson will be received in the lead role, well, that still remains to be seen, but the actor certainly seems excited to impress us and we’ll find out if he’s up to the task when the pic swoops into theaters on June 25th, 2021. Until then, stay tuned for further updates.