The Batman Set Photos Confirm Color Of Robert Pattinson’s Batsuit

Last week, director Matt Reeves shared a stylish, moody camera test that gave us our first look at Robert Pattinson’s Batsuit in The Batman. As cool as that was, the way it was shot prevented us from seeing what the exact colors of the costume were. Today, though, Pattinson has been spotted in the full outfit as filming continues in Glasgow, Scotland. And now we can finally say what the color scheme of the suit is. And, in a shocking twist, it involves a whole lot of black and grey.

In the months leading up to production, there had been much speculation that Reeves might change it up a bit and throw some blue or maybe even yellow detailing into the mix. As it happens, that’s not the case and The Batman will continue the tradition of dressing the Dark Knight in full black – or, as LEGO Batman says, very, very, very dark grey – that began with 1989’s Batman movie. We shouldn’t be surprised by this, either, as Reeves’ take on the mythos is set to be grounded and gritty, similar to Christopher Nolan’s.

As you can see in the photos above, Pattinson’s cowl is black while the suit itself is such a dusky gunmetal grey that it appears as black most of the time, anyway. Fans have noted that this heavily armored look – complete with the Batcycle – appears to be mostly modeled on the character’s design from Scott Snyder’s Zero Year comic. The color scheme matches, too. The only thing is they haven’t carried over the unusual short-sleeved suit from that story.

Despite that influence though, The Batman will actually be set in Bruce Wayne’s second year protecting Gotham City as the Caped Crusader. This is still pretty early in his crime-fighting career, then. As such, he may well get himself an upgraded suit before the end of the movie. We Got This Covered has heard that this is the case, in fact, and that it could even sport some white lenses, as opposed to the transparent ones seen here, which should please fans if that proves to be accurate.