‘Beast’ reviews indicate Idris Elba vs. a lion delivers on its promise

More than a decade after we saw Liam Neeson punching wolves in The Grey — to surprisingly high acclaim — CATS star Idris Elba is now going toe-to-toe with a lion in Beast and it’s apparently also pulling off the premise as best it can, according to the critical reaction so far.

The Hollywood Reporter called the film a “tense but silly survival thriller,” which is just the kind of description we’d expect for a movie like this.

‘Beast’ Review: Idris Elba Tangles with the King of the Jungle in Tense but Silly Survival Thriller https://t.co/LVBtSjsanT — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) August 18, 2022

However, not all reviewers were so forgiving. For instance, IndieWire’s assessment was that “you’ll root for the lion,” and that’s not a compliment. In Kate Erbland’s review, she went on to explain the movie “fundamentally misunderstands how such a formulaic feature should work.”

Deadline’s review struck more of a middle ground, calling the film “exciting but familiar.”

‘Beast’ Review: Idris Elba Battles Rogue Lion Out For Revenge In Exciting But Familiar Man-Vs.-Animal Thriller https://t.co/Lq2jQv3CSN — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) August 18, 2022

IGN leveled similar criticisms at the movie’s cliches, but nevertheless called Beast “decent fun for fans that want to see Idris Elba fighting a giant, man-hunting lion.”

While Beast certainly does little to innovate in the survival thriller genre, it does serve decent fun for fans that want to see Idris Elba fighting a giant, man-hunting lion. 🦁



Our review: https://t.co/AE4kM6gQaj pic.twitter.com/zLoQsvAsqN — IGN (@IGN) August 18, 2022

Filmmaker and Forbes reviewer Jeff Ewig acknowledged the movie’s drawbacks — such as Beast failing to “reinvent the wheel” and at times being “a little too simple” — but he said its brisk 90-minute runtime is one of its greatest attributes.

“[I]t’s a decent survival thriller in a lean theatrical package,” he concluded.

#Beast is a tight 90-minute thriller about a family in jeopardy against a natural force that’s out for blood. It doesn’t reinvent the wheel, at times it's a little too simple, but it’s a decent survival thriller in a lean theatrical package.https://t.co/cGvsrYBTq3 — Jeff Ewing (@ReelJeffEwing) August 18, 2022

Comic Book Resources called Beast a “lean, mean thriller” bolstered by an excellent ensemble of actors and “strong direction.” The reviewer also likened the “murderous lion” to a “horror movie monster.”

REVIEW: Beast is a lean, mean thriller elevated by a game cast, strong direction, and a pretty solid horror movie monster in the form of a murderous lion.



Read the review here: https://t.co/HyWhZp2WH6 @BeastMovie @idriselba pic.twitter.com/7oQAIdLrc1 — Comic Book Resources (@CBR) August 18, 2022

What does the review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes have to say about Beast? Keep in mind that we’re still one day ahead of the film’s premiere, so the score is likely to change as more critical responses come flooding in. However, so far, based on five reviews, Beast boasts an impressive 80 percent, as of this writing.

Check out Beast in theaters on Friday, August 19.