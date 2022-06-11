‘Beast’ trailer has fans disgusted with how much they want to see Idris Elba punch a lion

Not every movie needs a splashy marketing campaign or media blitz in order to entice audiences to the theater, when a simple tagline or premise is often more than enough to do the trick. In the case of Beast, though, fans are genuinely disappointed in themselves for how much they want to see Idris Elba fight a lion.

Essentially a B-tier action thriller with A-list talent, the actor stars as a recent widower who jets off to South Africa with his children to visit a game reserve staffed by Sharlto Copley’s longtime friend, marking his return to the country where he met his late spouse. However, things quickly spiral out of control, leaving the family and their guide at the mercy of a hungry apex predator.

Nobody’s going into Beast expecting high art, but even at that, folks have been readily admitting that they’re fully on board for the film, even though they’re fully aware there’s a distinct possibility it’ll be terrible.

Idris Elba, against a Lion. Hollywood is at again. I’m gonna watch though. The film *Beast* comes out in august this year. pic.twitter.com/QkaoJKJGDi — J- 🌎✨ (@MajorFactor2) June 11, 2022

Lol so we got Idris Elba punching a lion on that trailer, like seriously Hollywood, this is the best you could come up with? I think not lol get serious now.. pic.twitter.com/BW6eMBwV6i — sammy mnges (@njangembai) June 11, 2022

they got idris elba fist fighting a lion that shit looks hilarious — HIMothy (@sterrcules) June 11, 2022

Idris elba punching a lion is the most unrealistic yet interesting thing I've ever seen. — ❄️Jinx.❄️ (@LAHATNABIASKO) June 11, 2022

via Universal

I will watch any movie where Idris Elba punches a lion in the face, this I do solemnly swear. — Daniel Barnett (@dbhfiction) June 11, 2022

Lol why they got Idris Elba acting in that weak movie? He deserves better!! — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) June 11, 2022

I just watched Idris Elba punch a lion in that trailer…a lion. 🦁



I will NOT be seeing that movie. ✌🏾 — Jovonie Houston (@jovoniehouston) June 11, 2022

Tom Cruise can hang on the side of a plane with his fingers, and people swoon. Fast forward to Idris Elba punching a lion. Somehow that's the most unrealistic thing they have seen. ok. — Wil Munny (I stan films with POC in lead roles) (@themunnyshot) June 11, 2022

Beast comes to cinemas next month, and while it isn’t going to set the box office alight, it stands every chance of becoming a solid sleeper hit if the word-of-mouth buzz can match up to the promise of “Idris Elba punches a lion in the face”. It sounds insane, and the trailer offered a reasonably enticing blend of self-seriousness balanced with low-rent genre craziness, but that doesn’t mean the leading man isn’t coming in for a small degree of criticism for his latest unexpected career choice.

Hopefully, Beast delivers exactly what we’ve been promised, otherwise we’re all missing out.