Beast Wars And Main Transformers Franchise Will Reportedly Cross Over

The major studios in Hollywood love few things more than jumping on a bandwagon, in the hopes they’ll experience similar success if they lend their hand to something that worked for their rivals. In the 21st Century alone we’ve seen the brief crazes for big budget historical epics, adaptations of every YA book series to sell a decent number of copies, revisionist fairy tales and of course, the cinematic universe.

Indeed, now that Marvel and DC are both hedging their bets on the multiverse for the foreseeable future, there’s every chance that the model could find itself being applied to more and more franchises. In fact, insider Daniel Richtman is claiming this week that Transformers is already considering the possibility, after reporting that the in-development reboot is set to cross over with Beast Wars in a massive multiversal event.

Of course, Beast Wars hasn’t yet entered active production, with King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and Obi-Wan Kenobi writer Joby Harold’s spec script being placed on the back burner in favor of the more straightforward reboot penned by Zodiac and White House Down‘s James Vanderbilt, which is in pre-production now with Creed II‘s Steven Caple Jr. at the helm and penciled in for a summer 2022 release.

However, that hasn’t stopped the tipster from revealing a ton of supposed information over the hypothetical project, and the latest is that the Autobots and Maximals will begin as foes before teaming up to fight against a bigger threat in an epic Transformers crossover, presumably the combined might of the Decepticons and Predacons. That being said, until we get confirmation that Beast Wars is moving forward towards production, everything remains in the realm of speculation for now.