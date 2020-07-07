A Beloved Will Ferrell Classic Is Dominating Netflix Today

When we hit July, many folks expressed frustration with the fact that we were still only halfway through the hellish year that is 2020. Clearly, though, Netflix users out there are pretending that it’s already the winter season as one Christmas classic is dominating the streaming service today.

2003’s Elf, starring Will Ferrell, is currently sitting at number eight on Netflix’s top 10 most popular movies list, with tons of subscribers flocking to the beloved film. If you’re somehow not aware of it, Elf follows Ferrell as Buddy, a human who grew up at the North Pole after he was adopted by Santa Claus as a baby.

As an adult, Ferrell locates his biological father, Walter Hobbs (James Caan), in New York. “Fish out of water” hijinks ensue as the bubbly Buddy embarrasses his hard-nosed dad. At the same time, he falls in love with Zooey Deschanel’s cynical department store elf and, ultimately, Buddy manages to bring holiday cheer to the NYC population.

Clearly, Elf‘s brand of seasonal sweetness and family-friendly comedy is just what people need to lift their spirits now. The movie landed on Netflix at the beginning of the month and it seems subscribers lapped up the chance to catch the film again even in the middle of summer. That just shows how popular it continues to be. The flick was a success at the box office back in the day, of course, earning $220 million off a $30 million budget, and its classic status has only increased as it gets played on TV every December.

Ferrell’s latest movie just dropped on Netflix last month, too. Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, based on the real-life continental musical competition, received mixed reviews from critics but fans seemingly enjoyed it and it performed well on the service. If you fancy getting into a festive mood though, you can now catch Elf over on Netflix.