Ben Affleck addresses potential George Clooney cameo in ‘The Flash’

Having recently worked together on upcoming drama The Tender Bar, with the former directing and the latter starring, George Clooney and Ben Affleck were obviously going to address the Batman-shaped elephant in the room that they’ve got in common.

In typical fashion, Clooney revealed that he coached one of the movie’s younger stars to tell Affleck at every available opportunity that the star of Batman & Robin was the best Dark Knight ever to suit up on the big screen, even though everyone knows it’s far and away the worst live-action version of the iconic superhero.

Clooney won’t even let his wife watch the film almost 25 years later because he fears it’s so bad it could end his marriage, so it was no surprise that he laughed off suggestions he could be the third Batman lined up for a cameo in The Flash.

During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote The Tender Bar, Affleck said he doesn’t think Clooney shows up in the Scarlet Speedster’s solo debut, but he can’t rule it out with 100% certainty, either.

“He definitely would blow it. Which is why I can tell you now, I don’t believe he is [in the movie]. If he is, he hasn’t told me, so maybe he thinks I’d blow it. It’s possible. He may be very guarded. As far as I know, he didn’t want to return to that height of cowl ears, but I don’t believe he’s in The Flash. But I didn’t even see Michael Keaton.”

It would be hilarious if Clooney shot a quick guest spot in The Flash just to troll everyone, but we can say with some degree of safety that Affleck and Michael Keaton are going to be the only Caped Crusaders on show come November 2022.