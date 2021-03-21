Ben Affleck Reportedly Considering More Batman Movies After The Flash

Ben Affleck’s tenure playing Batman has been nothing if not interesting, featuring plenty of ups and downs along the way. The actor is set to reprise the role of Bruce Wayne once more when he lends support to Ezra Miller’s title hero in The Flash, at which point he’s either definitely going to retire from the role for good or stick around for a bold new era of DC Comics adaptations, depending on what you choose to believe.

His casting initially drew the ire of fans who ignored his successful reinvention as an acclaimed filmmaker, only for him to silence many doubters by being one of the best things about Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Affleck was then set to star, co-write and direct his own solo outing, before a combination of the torturous Justice League shoot and a relapse into alcoholism saw him lose interest in the Dark Knight entirely, stepping down as the DCEU’s Caped Crusader.

Not only was he enticed back for The Flash, but he also suited up for the epilogue of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and Affleck was looking healthier than he had for years in his scene opposite Martian Manhunter. Since he was first announced for the Scarlet Speedster’s film, there’s been nonstop speculation linking the two-time Academy Award winner with any number of projects including theatrical movies and HBO Max shows, but the news that Michael Keaton would become the DCEU’s premiere Batman nixed a lot of that talk.

However, insider Daniel Richtman is claiming that Affleck is now open to the idea of sticking around for at least a little longer, given how impressed the 48 year-old is said to be with the Snyder Cut. Given the secretive nature of any shared superhero universe, we probably won’t find out for sure until after The Flash is released next November.