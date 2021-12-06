Ben Affleck’s new erotic thriller gets a release date

Ben Affleck is hailed by many as an expert when it comes to playing complex characters, as evidenced by his performance in the mind-bending thriller Gone Girl. Fans of the actor will be excited to learn that they won’t have to wait much longer to see the actor grace the big screen once again.

It was recently announced that Affleck’s latest film, Deep Water, will hit cinemas on Jan. 13, 2022.

Deep Water follows the seemingly happy couple of Vic (Affleck) and Melinda (Ana de Armas), whose marriage is held together by a precarious agreement where Melinda is allowed to have relations with any man she desires. However, Vic becomes a prime suspect when Melinda’s lovers begin to go missing.

Ana de Armas Is Catwoman With Ben Affleck’s Batman In New DC Fan Art 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Besides Affleck and de Armas, the film boasts an all-star cast including Jacob Elordi (The Kissing Booth, Euphoria), Tracy Letts (Little Women), and Lil Rey Hower (Get Out). The movie also marks director Adrian Lyne’s return to the big screen, as the last film he directed was the romance thriller Unfaithful in 2002, which just so happens to have a similar premise to Deep Water.

Deep Water is based on the 1957 novel of the same name by author Patricia Highsmith, but this isn’t the first of her works that’s been adapted for the screen. Her novel The Talented Mr. Ripley was adapted to film in 1999 and starred the likes of Matt Damon, Jude Law, and Cate Blanchett. With its huge success at the box office bringing in over $128 million worldwide, it’s no surprise that another of her novels was given the green light.

The chemistry between Affleck and de Armas is sure to be electric, as they were dating throughout the film’s production. Then again, the release of Deep Water could make for an awkward reunion, as it was announced that the couple broke up earlier this year. It will be interesting to see if they can keep things civil while potentially promoting the film, but one thing that is guaranteed is our excitement to see the film.