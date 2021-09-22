Ben Affleck’s Role In The Flash Reportedly Much Smaller Than Expected

When it was first announced that Ben Affleck would be returning to the DCEU to play Batman for a record-breaking fourth time in The Flash, most fans assumed that he would have a prominent supporting role in the movie. The mentor/father figure relationship between Bruce Wayne and Barry Allen was established in Justice League, and explored in greater detail during the Snyder Cut, so it was reasonable to expect that thread to continue.

However, the most recent batch of reports emanating from the Scarlet Speedster’s solo debut could indicate that the Dark Knight operates on the peripherals of the story, and it might not end up being much more than an extended cameo. Production is expected to wrap this week, and now insider KC Walsh has intimated that the two-time Academy Award winner was only on set for seven days or less, which you can see below.

Affleck only filmed on The Flash for like a week, are people really still pushing he is more than an extended cameo? pic.twitter.com/B4aOXobZNR — KC Walsh (@TheComixKid) September 21, 2021

That means we could only be seeing Affleck’s Batman in a handful of scenes, not the multiversal odd couple adventure a lot of folks were expecting. The good news is that Michael Keaton was present for a greater duration of the shoot, though, so we’ll still be getting plenty of Batman action.

That could also mean the DCEU’s canonical Caped Crusader won’t be making it out of The Flash alive, something that’s been heavily rumored for a long time, but if the worst case scenario does unfold then we can only hope he bows out in suitably spectacular fashion.