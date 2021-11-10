Benedict Cumberbatch Admits He’s Nervous About Doctor Strange 2

Having recently suffered another delay as part of the latest Phase Four reshuffle, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness isn’t coming to theaters until May 6 of next year, a far cry from when the project was officially announced and awarded a May 2021 bow.

In fact, with the first installment having arrived in November 2016, it’s comfortably the longest wait for a Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel ever, at least until Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 lands seven years to the day after its predecessor in May 2023. The constant delays have only heightened anticipation, especially when Multiverse of Madness is tied directly to the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

In a new interview with Esquire UK, Benedict Cumberbatch admitted that he’s nervous about the movie, revealing he’s fully aware of the expectations fans have in their heads for the Sorcerer Supreme’s second solo adventure.

“I’ve got the Second Album Fear with this one, like anyone should, because the first one was such a riotous success and he’s become a much-loved character. They’re very good at exceeding expectations, when expectations are low. I think it’s always harder to exceed them when they’re high. I’m not saying they make them low. ‘We’re going to do Ant-Man!’ It’s just the way they make these things work. On paper you think ‘Is that exciting?’ They’re starting to take more risks now, I think. I mean, their directors are very tied into the house style. But, you know, Taika Waititi, they were, like, ‘Are we…? Is this going to work?’ And it’s fucking so funny, Thor: Ragnarok.”

Rumors have claimed that extensive reshoots are a result of story problems, but that hasn’t been confirmed or corroborated by anybody connected to the production, and additional filming is built into the schedule of every MCU blockbuster. With six months to go, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is in the closing stretch, and fans couldn’t be more excited about it.