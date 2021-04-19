Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is currently filming in the UK, with photos emerging last week of an elaborate looking shoot taking place on a farm in Somerset, England. The Sam Raimi-directed sequel is set to expand the boundaries of the MCU, with the full introduction of the multiverse opening the door for a practically endless stream of heroes to pop up across the franchise.

One thing that won’t be making an appearance, though, is Doctor Stephen Strange’s facial fur. The character is known for his smartly groomed beard, having had it in the comics, cartoons and, of course, in previous MCU appearances, but Benedict Cumberbatch seemed to tease that he had a new look in mind earlier this year when he appeared on a Zoom call yet angled his camera away for spoiler-related reasons.

Now, the cat may be out of the bag, as a fan posted a TikTok video of her meeting Cumberbatch. This sees the star walking the Somerset hills and he is, objectively, beardless.

So, why would Strange being clean shaven be a spoiler? Well, how about this for a theory: Cumberbatch is also wearing a baseball cap, meaning he could very well be completely bald underneath it. Perhaps as part of the movie’s plot, he’ll fully take up the mantle of the hairless Ancient One, ending up looking just like Tilda Swinton did in Doctor Strange. Or, in a Star Trek type twist, maybe the film will see an evil version of Strange from a parallel universe appear, with ‘our’ Strange shaving so his friends can tell the two apart.

If you have any theories about the vanishing beard, let us know. Ordinarily, this wouldn’t be much of a story, but it’s curious that someone wanted to keep it a secret.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters on March 25th, 2022.