Benedict Cumberbatch Grew A Real Goatee For Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

Growing a majestic beard isn’t something that can be achieved by everyone, but luckily Hollywood possesses some of the best makeup teams on the planet who can restore the bald to their former hirsute glories and bestow those who struggle with their chin fuzz some of the finest facial furniture known to man.

The latest addition to the pantheon of legendary movie beards is undoubtedly George Clooney’s masterpiece in new Netflix film The Midnight Sky, but a lot of Marvel Cinematic Universe fans might not even have been aware that Doctor Strange’s signature goatee was fabricated by the production team.

Benedict Cumberbatch will make his fifth and sixth appearances as the Sorcerer Supreme in Spider-Man 3 and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but for the first time ever, it looks as though the actor is putting in the work and growing his own beard, as you can see below.

New photos of Benedict Cumberbatch from an interview yesterday! Big Doctor Strange Vibes here pic.twitter.com/R48DSCbAO5 — Ral ⎊ CEO of Bucky (@snowpointexe) December 28, 2020

Loki Returns In Epic Doctor Strange And The Multiverse Of Madness Fan Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Throw on a little dye and you won’t even be able to tell the difference. Not that many folks even noticed that the Sherlock star had been deceiving us this whole time, mind you, even though co-star Rachel McAdams has revealed that Cumberbatch had to be cognizant of what the rest of his face was doing because his fake beard kept falling off during takes.

Given the premise of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, discovering that the leading man’s goatee has always been an illusion is hardly going to be one of the most unusual things about it, but knowing how the internet operates, it’ll probably spark an entire online discourse when the movie arrives in theaters in March 2022 and opens up a whole new pocket of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.