Benedict Cumberbatch Is Over Defending Spider-Man' Spell

"What kind of superhero would he be if he didn't want to help another superhero?"

Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Stephen Strange is back for a new adventure Friday, and, ahead of this theatrical release, Cumberbatch says his spell in Spider-Man: No Way Home had the right idea behind it.

“He’s a human being, and I think it was a very human error. He saw Peter as a fellow foot soldier and then as a teenager going through a very formative experience of not being able to be his true self because of being exposed, and having lost a mentor, [Strange] decided to step in with a gesture of pretty good intention. People seemed to think, ‘well, it’s a very cavalier thing to do.’ I think the spell, on its own, might have been alright. Peter interrupts the spell many times, and that’s what corrupted it.”

“Peter, through the ability he has with his powers, affects the spell with his words. It’s not really Strange’s mistake. He’s right to want to help Peter. What kind of superhero would he be if he didn’t want to help another superhero? That’s questionable. I think somebody who cares about somebody can be forgiven for doing something that has consequences. A superhero can make some mistakes.”

Cumberbatch made the comments to The Hollywood Reporter. He also discusses his character, some of his decisions playing the role, and what it is like to work with Sam Raimi. Cumberbatch also says he does not think stimulants or intoxicants will end up impacting Strange after more time with his powers.

“I think you’re right that with time, certain medicines don’t touch the side. But you’ll have to wait and see. Maybe after this iteration of his story, he might need something a bit stiffer than a martini.”

The first Doctor Strange film is available on Disney Plus.