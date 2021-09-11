Benedict Cumberbatch Praises Spider-Man: No Way Home Director

Once Spider-Man: No Way Home comes to theaters in December, 60% of Jon Watts’ entire filmography will be comprised of Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbusters. Prior to being tasked with crafting Tom Holland’s solo series, the 40 year-old’s only previous credits were low budget horror Clown and Kevin Bacon road movie Cop Car.

In fact, his MCU percentage is only set to increase, with Watts moving straight onto the MCU’s Fantastic Four reboot once he wraps up his duties on No Way Home. The filmmaker is clearly a favorite of Kevin Feige, and it sounds like he’s got another staunch supporter in Benedict Cumberbatch.

During a new interview with Variety, the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star was fielding the inevitable questions over his involvement in Spider-Man: No Way Home. While he wouldn’t be drawn on specifics regarding the plot, he was quick to lavish praise on Watts’ skills as both a person and professional.

“Jon is great, he’s got such a light touch, he’s so assured though. He’s great to hang out with on set. He’s very witty, but incredibly generous and supportive. Everything you want in a director. He’s young, he’s energetic, he gets the kids, I call myself an ‘older person’ to the older people. It’s an atmosphere on that set. It’s a bonded group, they’ve done three now, beautiful work environment. I really really enjoyed being on that set, I really did.”

Watts is only five years younger than Cumberbatch, so the former Sherlock Holmes must be feeling his age if he’s referring to the 40 year-old director as one of the youths. Spider-Man: No Way Home has piqued everybody’s curiosity with its multiversal narrative and Doctor Strange’s unusual behavior in the trailer, but at least we know everybody had a fun time putting the project together, even if we want answers.