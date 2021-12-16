The Marvel universe is a “fun place” to be for Benedict Cumberbatch right now. At least that’s what the Doctor Strange star said while attending this week’s Spider-Man: No Way Home world premiere. Cumberbatch returns as the Master of the Mystic Arts in the much-anticipated Spidey threequel, which promises to act as a kind of lead-in to next year’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

With the focus on No Way Home for the moment, Cumberbatch isn’t ready to spill the beans about his incoming sequel just yet. Still, he did offer a brief tease at the excitement that’s to come during a red carpet interview with Marvel Entertainment at NWH‘s Los Angeles premiere. When asked what it’s like to dive into the Marvel multiverse, the actor revealed:

“Marvel is a fun place to be right now as Doctor Strange,” Cumberbatch said. “He brings something very interesting to this film.”

Check out Cumberbatch’s full response via the tweet below:

Benedict Cumberbatch discusses diving into the Multiverse in this clip from the #SpiderManNoWayHome red carpet, presented by @MarvelUnlimited! pic.twitter.com/sSdVOO5u37 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 15, 2021

The total pro that he is, Cumberbatch then neatly redirected the conversation towards his admiration for Tom Holland as a co-star, stating that he had a great time “maturing and growing” the relationship between Peter Parker and Stephen Strange from their earlier interactions in Avengers: Infinity War.

As for what it was like to have Strange introduced into Spidey’s world, Cumberbatch added that it was “a lot of fun.” He was “blown away” by working with the younger cast members, Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon. In addition, he praised director Jon Watts as “phenomenal” at his job.

Though fans can’t wait for all the multiversal mayhem, what Cumberbatch most enjoys about No Way Home is the “emotional connection” between the characters. However, he did promise that there are many “crazy reveals and fun spills and thrills” to come in the movie.

We’ll find out what those are when Spider-Man: No Way Home hits U.S. theaters from tomorrow. Meanwhile, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness follows in less than six months on May 6, 2022.