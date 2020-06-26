Benedict Cumberbatch Eyed To Play Prince Charles In New Diana Movie

Last week, it was announced that Twilight star Kirsten Stewart had been cast as Princess Diana. Stewart will portray the late matriarch of the British monarchy in an upcoming biopic which is going to be titled Spencer and will be directed by Pablo Larraín. Now that production has settled on a leading lady, the internet is wondering who will play her husband, Prince Charles.

According to UK news website Express, many British actors are being considered for the role. At the top of the pack, its reporters say, are Doctor Strange lead Benedict Cumberbatch, whose odds of being cast are rumored to be as high as 0.625 to 1, as well as Loki actor Tom Hiddleston.

Their runner-up, according to Express, is Spider-Man actor Tom Holland, whose chance of being cast is listed to be 7/1. Given that the movie will follow Diana’s ending her union of holy matrimony with Prince Charles, who was close to 50 at the time that scandal took place, however, the prospect of this role falling into the hands of the teenage Holland not only seems unlikely, but inappropriate.

Speaking with reporters over at Deadline, Larraín said that he is approaching this famous pop culture headline like one would a fairy tale. “Usually,” he said, “the prince comes and finds the princess.” That said, “when someone decides not to be queen, and says, I’d rather go and be myself, it’s a big big decision, a fairy tale upside down.”

Larraín could not have picked a better time to produce this film. Ever since Prince Harry followed in Diana’s footsteps when he decided to leave the royal family in favor of living a normal life with his American actress-wife Meghan Markle, popular interest in the British monarchy grew greater than it had ever been before.

