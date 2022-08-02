The top 10 karaoke-worthy movie soundtracks

There is no doubt that a good movie is made great by a hit soundtrack, and the following films are no exception. Each has merits, such as superb acting, engaging plots, and great cinematography. However, what makes them worthy of a top 10 list is their delightful soundtracks that will have you singing along like nobody’s listening.

So without further ado, here are the top 10 best movie soundtracks of all time. Be sure to learn them, live them, and love them.

10. 365 Days (2020)

In this controversial film, Massimo, a member of the Sicilian mafia family, kidnaps unsuspecting Laura, a young, successful woman traveling to Italy with her bone-headed boyfriend. What Laura doesn’t know is that Massimo had a vision of her years ago during a near-death experience and hasn’t stopped looking for her since. Determined to win her love, Massimo gives Laura 365 days to fall in love with him. What follows is a power struggle between the two, sex scenes galore, and, of course, a bomb soundtrack.

Notable songs include “I See Red” (Everybody Loves an Outlaw), “Prisoner (Raphael Lake), and “Watch Me Burn” (Michele Morrone).

9. The Lost Boys (1987)

When Michael and Sam move with their mother to the murder capital of the world, Santa Carla, California, they find that the town gets its ominous moniker for a good reason. And when Michael gets involved with a group of delinquents after pursuing the beautiful woman Star, he bites off more than he can chew as he discovers the reason for the town’s high murder rate. With his brother Sam, Michael must face formidable adversaries to save his family and the people of Santa Carla.

The soundtrack includes classic hits such as “People Are Strange” (Echo & the Bunnymen), “Cry Little Sister” (Gerard McMahon), and “Lost in the Shadows” (Lou Gramm).

8. A Star is Born (2018)

When seasoned country musician Jackson Maine discovers and falls in love with waitress and struggling artist Ally, he is amazed and decides to help her make it big and accomplish her dream of becoming a singer. But as Ally’s career takes off, their relationship begins to break down as Jack fights a losing battle with alcoholism and drug addiction.

The chemistry between the two leads, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, is palpable, and the soundtrack is impressive. Their musical performances include “I’ll Never Love Again,” “Always Remember Us This Way,” and, most notably, “Shallow.”

7. Black Panther (2018)

Following the events of Captain America: Civil War, Prince T’Challa returns to Wakanda, a reclusive, technologically advanced African nation. There, he prepares to serve as the new king; however, he is soon challenged for the throne by factions within Wakanda. And when enemies conspire to destroy his beloved home, T’Challa must, as the Black Panther, team up with C.I.A. agent Everett K. Ross and members of the Wakandan special forces known as the Dora Milaje to bring peace back to his country.

The film features songs by many impressive artists such as Kendrick Lamar (“Black Panther”), Travis Scott (“Big Shot”), and The Weekend (“Pray for Me”).

6. The Lion King (1994)

A well-loved Disney classic, The Lion King follows the story of Simba, a young lion prince who is expected to serve as the future king of his pride. However, when Simba’s father, Mufasa, is killed by his uncle Scar, Simba is framed for the murder and leaves his pride to start a new life with Pumbaa and Timon, a goofy warthog and a sarcastic meerkat. There, he lives by one philosophy: “Hakuna Matata”, or no worries for the rest of your days. But when his past comes back to haunt him, he must take fate into his own hands and save his pride from the grips of the cruel Scar.

As with many Disney movies, The Lion King features an assortment of catchy songs such as “Hakuna Matata,” “Circle of Life,” and “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King.”

5. Chicago (2002)

Two murderesses, Velma Kelly – a sexy performer who killed her husband and sister after finding them in bed together – and Roxie Hart – a demure wanna-be star who murdered her boyfriend after discovering he wasn’t going to make her famous – fight for the stoplight while on death row. The only thing keeping them from death is becoming well-loved celebrities to the people of Chicago. As a result, they develop a bitter rivalry while competing for publicity and the attention of the only lawyer who could save them from the gallows.

Popular songs from this musical include “I Can’t Do It Alone,” “When You’re Good to Mama,” and, most notably, “Cell Block Tango.”

4. Moulin Rouge! (2001)

Another beloved musical is Moulin Rouge!, an 1899 story about Christian, a starving artist, who falls in love with Satine, a stunning courtesan and nightclub star. However, their love must stand the test of many trials and tribulations, as Satine is coveted by a duke who seeks to make her his own. As a result, a dangerous love triangle ensues, and anger, jealousy, and betrayal abound.

This musical drama boasts many hit songs such as “Come What May,” “Elephant Love Medley,” and “El Tango de Roxanne.”

3. The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

When Jack Skellington, the restless king of Halloween Town, discovers Christmas Town, he attempts to bring Christmas back home with him. However, this causes mayhem and chaos as the residents of Halloween Town put their own gruesome spin on the jolly holiday. Meanwhile, Sally, a Frankenstein-like creation of Dr. Finkelstein, pines for Jack and attempts to catch his attention while also trying to convince him that his Christmas plans may have dire consequences.

The composer, singer, and songwriter Danny Elfman created an incredible soundtrack for this movie, complete with songs such as “This Is Halloween,” “Sally’s Song,” and “What’s This?”

2. Frozen (2013)

After the newly appointed Queen Elsa accidentally plunges the kingdom of Arendelle into an eternal winter with her magical abilities, her fearless and optimistic sister Anna must team up with Kristoff, a rugged ice peddler, his loyal reindeer Sven, and an amiable snowman named Olaf. Together, they travel in freezing conditions to find Elsa, bring her back, and restore Arendelle to its original glory. However, Elsa doesn’t want to return as she is finally free of the confines of her powers in the icy palace she created.

The entire soundtrack is gold, but the most significant songs include “Love Is an Open Door,” “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” and, of course, “Let It Go.”

1. Grease (1978)

A top movie soundtrack list wouldn’t be complete without the film Grease. The plot follows good girl Sandy Olsson and greaser Danny Zuko, who had a hot and heavy summer romance. But when they unexpectedly discover that they now attend the same high school, they find that teenage love is more complex than it appears.

Favorite songs include “You’re the One That I Want”, “Greased Lightnin’”, and “Hopelessly Devoted to You.”