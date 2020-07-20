The Best New Movies That Netflix Added This Week

As more and more states see rising cases of coronavirus infections, a second wave of quarantine and social distancing appears to be more likely than ever before. Add to that the fact that summer heatwaves will be striking the country from east to west and north to south, and staying indoors with your favorite streamer doesn’t seem like such a bad option anymore.

Netflix knows this, too, as is evidenced by their continuous effort to add more and more films and TV series to their library. Ever since the pandemic knocked out original productions, the streaming service has been looking far and wide for hidden gems to serve up to their subscribers and here are the best movies that they added this past week.

First off we have The Notebook. Based on the famed novel written by Nicholas Sparks, it tells the story of a couple who meet when they’re young and develop a touching romance which “highlights class during the war as the two lovers are separated.” It’s a beloved film that’s stood the test of time and well worth a watch if you’re looking for something that’ll have you reaching for the tissues.

Up next we’ve got a French animated effort called Funan. First released in 2018, it follows a Cambodian woman’s search for her child after the latter is forcibly taken from her by the country’s fearsome Communist Party, the Khmer Rouge. Ever since the success of Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite, Netflix has become increasingly interested in foreign entertainment, which has led to some excellent acquisitions like this one.

Then there’s Pride & Prejudice. First released in 2005, it’s only one of countless film adaptations of the classic novel of the same name. Directed by Joe Wright and starring Keira Knightley alongside Talulah Riley, Rosamund Pike and Jena Malone, Pride & Prejudice features one of the world’s most famous love stories, second only to William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet.

Tell us, though, what have you been watching on Netflix this week? As always, let us know by dropping a comment down below.