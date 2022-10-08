Shrieking in terror can feel like it borders on hysterical laughing, so it’s no wonder that making fun of fearful things strikes a chord in all of us.

Some of the best comedies come from horror films that decided to go beyond slapstick. They go way past not taking themselves too seriously, and just going all-in on panning not just the the film itself, but the tropes, and at times even the entire genre. As we’re deep in the middle of scary season, with Halloween just over the bloody horizon, the time is ripe to kick back with a bowl of popcorn or candy corn (or both!) and take in some horror films. Even better, it’s time to soak in the best parody horror movies of all time. Which ones should you sink your teeth into? Glad you asked!

Honorable/debatable mention: Shaun of the Dead (2004)

I went back and forth for quite a while on this one. Is it a parody? A spoof? Just a horror-comedy? A lighthearted scary movie? The zombies are for real here, the horror is real, but the movie itself is mocking horror movies. I have no idea where the actual boundary is, but I think this is it. What a wonderful movie.

10. Tucker and Dale vs. Evil (2010)

A friend introduced me to this movie, and I was more than skeptical and hesitant because, well, it just looked stupid, and not in the funny parody kind of way. Yet the two bumbling heroes who just keep trying to do the right thing and somehow keep accidentally scaring the adjacent teenagers into thinking that they’re evil murderers of some sort is chock full of laughs. Alan Tudyk and Tyler Labine are gold together. It’s worth watching, especially right now.



9. A Haunted House (2013)

You know you’re in for a good parody when Marlon Wayans is involved. Sure, he takes things a bit too far at times, in all things (See: White Chicks, or the countless unnecessary sequels to Scary Movie), but when he hits that borderline edge with the right notes, the humor is unparalleled. The thing with horror parodies is that they can be dreadful, absolutely stunningly awful, and somehow that can actually make it even more watchable. That’s the case here.

Essence Atkins, Cedric the Entertainer, and Nick Swardson are great in their roles, and hit it out of the park by playing off the trope of the “found footage” genre of horror films such as Paranormal Activity and The Blair Witch Project.

8. Transylvania 6-5000 (1985)

How many horror movies, parody or not, could bring together Frankenstein’s monster, a wolfman (or werewolf if you will), and vampires? It’s a bit outdated, but still, if you’ve never even heard of the movie, it’s high time to find time. Ed Begley, Jr. is never going to let you down, and Geena Davis’ take on being a nymphomaniac vampire might remind you an itsy bit of the TV version of What We Do In The Shadows.

Besides, it stars Jeff Goldblum, so you know it’s going to be thrilling and unintentionally hilarious at times.

7. Fido (2007)

A zombie, as a pet who sparks a zombie apocalypse. That’s the premise. The first time I saw this movie, it was playing in a popular downtown Austin, Texas, bar that doesn’t take itself too seriously, either. The bartender couldn’t stop gushing about how good of a movie it is.

Hearing the premise, I was skeptical. It’s a bit awkward, clunky, and cringey, but I say all that with approval and respect because that’s the bit of it that makes Fido such a great movie. If you’re squeamish, it’ll get to you, but also, if you’re squeamish, it’s a bit odd that you’re even reading this list, no?

6. The Return of the Living Dead (1985)

It’s an absolute classic, and probably a lot of the movies on this list drew some inspiration from this movie, intentionally or not. If you did like Zombieland, you’ll love The Return of the Living Dead. Be warned though, the gooey zombies are a bit too gross.

5. Dracula: Dead and Loving It (1995)

This movie maybe should be lower down on the list, but Leslie Nielson is so, so good at the spoof parody that he alone almost makes me want to move this movie even higher up the list. That being said, five is probably about right. Factor in Mel Brooks, and you can see why this movie will drive a stake of laughter straight into your heart.

If you are a fan of the 1990s sitcom, Wings, you get to see Steven Weber and Amy Yasbeck together again, even if they maybe ham it up a bit too much (wait, it’s a horror parody, that’s not possible).

4. Scary Movie (2000)

Surely, everyone has seen this. The sequels kind of make the original seem lesser in hindsight, but that’s just not true. The sheer amount of movies that are parodied by the Brothers Wayans (two starring, and one directing—Shawn, Marlon, and Keenen Ivory, respectively) is astounding. It’s harder to get all the laughs these days perhaps, especially if you haven’t seen the movies they’re spoofing in some time, but the absurdity is worth the watch. It’s also the movie that introduced us to just how much of a riot Anna Faris is.

3. Young Frankenstein (1974)

It’s our main man, Mel Brooks again. The master made a masterpiece, and Gene Wilder is simply outstanding as Dr. Victor Frankenstein while Peter Boyle’s soulful take on his monster makes it a great movie, parody or not. Also worth noting in case this movie is too old for some to consider watching, is that it’s timeless. Teri Garr is a star whose name doesn’t get mentioned with the greats enough, as she is wonderful alongside Wilder in this movie.

Seriously, it’s a masterpiece.

2. Cabin in the Woods (2012)

The premise is outstanding, and once you see it, you kind of wonder how it hadn’t been pulled off before. It gives us all the conventions and tropes of a horror movie, and it even points out to us that it’s doing so, often.

That’s because it’s not merely just a parody of horror films. There is actually a command center in on the whole gag and taking the tortured, and us, along for the ride. These teens need to be tortured and killed, and in a specific order, in order to save the world. One of our heroes is spared from the effects of the underground lab because he’s a stoner. If that’s not really knowing your audience, I don’t know what is.

It’s quite possibly Bradley Whitford’s best role, and that’s saying something. In addition, when Sigourney Weaver pops up on the screen as The Director, you can’t help but gasp and get goosebumps. There’s a reason that it is almost the highest rated horror spoof on Rotten Tomatoes of all time. It’s third, actually, with What We Do In The Shadows (96 percent) and Young Frankenstein (94 percent) as the only films that top its 92 percent Tomatometer score, but the sheer originality of the movie, and its deadpan take on this particular type of horror films is spot on.

1. What We Do in the Shadows (2014)

“Leave me to do my dark bidding on the internet!”

Gobs of quotable indulgence flow from the get-go with this instant classic. The movie is super-ultra-mega rewatchable, and you could probably watch it twice in one day and still have a blast. One of the greatest movies, mockumentaries, and horror parodies of all time, which is quite the trifecta of a feat. Originally I had this at number two on the list, but after writing that previous sentence, it was clear that What We Do in the Shadows had to take the top spot.

Taika Waititi’s opening scenes set the framework for just how adorably awesome this vampire (and werewolf) parody movie will be. He goes so far as to try and lay down some paper to prevent any spilled blood from his soon-to-be victim from messing up the floor. He fails, spectacularly, when he hits an artery, and tears of joy spring forth from your face just as the blood spurts about all over.

Jermaine Clement and Jonathan Brugh complete the roommate trio, each with their own swagger and charm, and it’s no wonder this movie became a cult classic. The flat meeting, feeding Peter, not being able to eat chips, nearly every scene is a treasure in and of itself. It’s appointment viewing in this household. As is the astounding spinoff TV series.

As is referring to traumatic people just out of reach as “Beeeeeaast,” and who doesn’t mention “Swearwolves” at least once a year?