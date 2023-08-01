8 Iconic Paul Reuben Movies on Netflix, Disney Plus, and Max

Paul Reubens is a pop culture fixture. He’s one of the rare performers who is instantly recognizable, regardless of whether or not you know his name. He’s best known, of course, for his turn as Pee-wee Herman in various films and TV shows, but Ruebens was a deceptively versatile actor who always managed to dominate the screen when he appeared.

Reubens died on Monday, and an official statement posted to his Facebook confirmed that his death was cancer-related. He was 70 years old. It’s a tragic loss, and yet, the actor left behind ensures that he will never be forgotten. Here is a rundown of Reubens’ most iconic movies and the streaming platforms on which you can view them.

Pee-wee’s Big Holiday (Netflix)

It doesn’t get much bigger than Pee-wee’s Big Adventure (1985). The film was positioned to capitalize on the success of the TV special The Pee-wee Herman Show (1981). While it may have been gimmicky in the wrong hands, the inventiveness of Reubens and rookie director Tim Burton ensured it was anything but.

Pee-wee’s Big Holiday (2016) is the third and final Pee-wee movie, and despite taking place decades later, it manages to recapture the magic of its predecessors. Reubens is in top form, and his interactions with the likes of Joe Manganiello and Alia Shawkat remain some of the most side-splitting scenes in the trilogy.

Flight of the Navigator (Disney Plus)

A lesser-known Disney movie, but one that has developed a cult following since its release in 1986. Flight of the Navigator is about a boy who gets abducted by an alien spaceship and transported from 1978 to the year the film is set. The film is pretty cleverly written, and the supporting cast is made up of future stars like Veronica Cartwright, Sarah Jessica Parker, and, of course, Reubens.

Reubens plays Max, the robotic commander of the ship, in what proved to foreshadow his career as a voice actor. You can hear bits and pieces of the Pee-wee voice in his performance as Max, but it’s still distinct enough to stand on its own.

Batman Returns (Max)

Burton and Reubens got on famously during the making of Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, so when it came time for the director to cast the father of the villainous Penguin in Batman Returns (1992), he knew Reubens was the man for the job. The actor is only on screen for a few minutes (it’s basically a cameo), but he couldn’t be further away from the character that made him famous.

He dons a monocle, white facial hair, and a snobby, callous attitude toward his infant (albeit unseen) son. When the most kid-friendly actor in your film throws an infant off of a Gotham bridge, you know you’re in for a different viewing experience.

The Nightmare Before Christmas (Disney Plus)

The third, final, and arguably most famous collaboration between Burton and Reubens. The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) is a certified holiday classic, whether you prefer to watch it during Halloween or Christmas. Ruebens voices Lock, one of the trick-or-treaters working for Oogie Boogie.

He doesn’t have a ton of screen time, but he makes the most of it and subsequently reprises the role during live fundraiser performances of the movie. Burton doesn’t direct The Nightmare Before Christmas (he writes and produces; Henry Sellick directs), but he continues to prove that he knew how to use Reubens better than anyone.

Life During Wartime (Tubi)

A definite change of pace from Reubens’ earlier works. Life During Wartime (2009) is an ensemble dramedy about a group of dysfunctional people and a loose sequel to the movies Welcome to the Dollhouse (1995) and Happiness (1998). It’s not light viewing, but then again, writer-director Todd Solandz is not in the habit of telling easily digestible stories.

Reubens plays Andy, a co-worker of one of the main characters who technically died before the movie’s events but continues to appear in feverish visions. The actor rebukes all his usual tricks and gives a sad, straightforward performance that stands out in a cast that includes Allison Janney, Michael K. Williams, and Charlotte Rampling.

Teacher’s Pet (Disney Plus)

Reubens continued to be a prolific voice actor in the 21st century. He knew how to make supporting characters pop and deliver a line of dialogue in such a way that it stuck in the viewer’s minds. That’s what he manages to do in Teacher’s Pet (2004).

The big-screen sequel to the TV show of the same name, Teacher’s Pet, is a fun outing punctuated by Reubens’ bizarre turn as Dennis. There’s lots of vocal firepower in the cast thanks to Kelsey Grammer, Nathan Lane, and Jerry Stiller, but Reubens once again comes out on top.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer (Max)

Not as famous as the show, but still a great time. Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992) condenses the plot from the aforementioned show and, in doing so, opens the door for hilariously dark interactions between the titular character (Kristy Swanson) and the vampires she slays. One of these vampires is Amilyn, played with absolute commitment by Reubens.

He not only looks silly, but his death scene (not a spoiler since he’s already undead) is arguably the most hilarious moment in the film. Amilyn takes a wooden stake to the chest, looks around incredulously, and then sinks to the ground. Once again, a scene-stealing performance.

Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas (Disney Plus)

An underrated sequel, as far as straight-to-video Disney movies are concerned. Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas (1997) reunites most of the cast from the original, but it’s the additions, particularly Reubens, that help the movie establish itself as a worthwhile viewing experience.

Reubens plays Fife, a minion of the new main villain who turns out to have a good heart. In the end, Fife winds up becoming the court composer, in what proves to be the most satisfying character arc in the whole movie.