Best Vin Diesel Movies of All Time

Vin Diesel has been dazzling the silver screen for decades and is one of Hollywood’s most-known stars. He has acted in numerous films across a wide range of genres since his breakthrough role in The Fast and the Furious franchise. As a man of many memorable roles, below are some of his best films that have lasted the test of time:

The Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol.2 (2017)

In this Marvel superhero sequel, Diesel takes on a more humorous role as the voice of Groot, an extraterrestrial tree-like creature that is a member of the Guardians. With his iconic statement, “I am Groot,” Diesel gives the character a likable appeal that audiences cannot help but love. He also injects some much-needed comedic relief into the action-packed movie. Diesel’s range improves drastically in The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, as he was given the opportunity to be more expressive with his lines.

Fast Five (2011)

This fifth film of the Fast and the Furious series follows Dom Toretto and his team as they attempt one final robbery. Fast Five was a box office hit, thanks to an all-star cast, exhilarating vehicle chases, and an epic battle between Vin Diesel’s character and a drug kingpin. He also showed his softer side in the film, as Dom forms a close bond with Brian O’Conner and helps him raise his son.

The Chronicles of Riddick (2004)

In this science fiction adventure, Diesel plays the role of Richard B. Riddick, an interstellar fugitive forced to fight for his freedom when an evil empire threatens to destroy his home planet.

The film was met with positive reviews and has even spawned two sequels since its release. It was a great showcase of Diesel’s acting abilities and showed that he could just be as effective in a horror movie as he is in an action flick.

xXx (2002)

Diesel once again steps into the role of an action hero in xXx as Xander Cage, an extreme sports athlete recruited by the US government for a particular assignment. With his unique set of skills, he must confront a powerful terrorist organization. Vin Diesel’s performance in xXx is energetic and convincing, and this movie set the bar for all of his future action roles.

The Fast and the Furious (2001)

This action-packed car racing film propelled Vin Diesel into stardom. It is the first installment in what would become one of Hollywood’s most successful franchises. Diesel plays Dominic Toretto, a street racer and ex-convict who partners up with an undercover cop to take down a rival gang. The Fast and the Furious features explosive stunts, high-speed chases, and memorable performances from Diesel and his co-stars.

The Iron Giant (1999)

The Iron Giant is one of Diesel’s most underrated works, yet it is a great classic animated movie that many people remember from their childhood. He lends his voice to the titular giant robot who befriends a small child in 1950s America during the Cold War era. It is a moving story about friendship and bravery.

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Tom Hanks, Matt Damon, and Vin Diesel star in this classic war drama by Steven Spielberg. Diesel here plays Private Caparzo, a member of the US army who is dispatched on a mission to save a paratrooper whose brothers have all been killed in action. Saving Private Ryan featured some intense battle sequences and earned several Oscar nominations that year. Private Caparzo was one of the first roles that showed audiences what Diesel was capable of as an actor, and it remains one of his most memorable roles to date.