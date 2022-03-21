Betty Gilpin from ‘GLOW’ to star in new Peacock show ‘Mrs. Davis’

The actress Betty Gilpin, known as the magnificent Debbie “Liberty Belle” Eagan in the Netflix wrestling show GLOW, as well as Dr. Carrie Roman in the Showtime show Nurse Jackie, will be the star of a new drama called Mrs. Davis, on Peacock.

Tara Hernandez (The Big Bang Theory) and Damon Lindelof (Lost, The Leftovers) are writing and executive producing the new show, according to Deadline. The show will reportedly handle tough existential questions, like the conflict between faith and technology.

Gilpin will play a nun who goes toe to toe with artificial intelligence. Hernandez told Variety that she was incredibly excited about the show.

“In a year that has felt totally surreal, partnering with Damon to craft the world of ‘Mrs. Davis’ truly takes the cake. To have the support of Warner Bros., who championed our vision from the beginning, and to now have the perfect home at Peacock alongside Susan [Rovner], Lisa [Katz], and the rest of their incredible team — I am at a loss for words. I promise to find them as we bring this wonderfully weird story to life.”

The show will reunite Gilpin with Lindelof for the first time since they worked together on the thriller movie The Hunt, which he co-wrote. He told Variety he was extremely excited to work with Hernandez.

“Tara Hernandez is an astonishingly original talent. Talking about ‘Mrs. Davis’ with her was one of the few things that kept me sane through the pandemic…I can’t wait for the world to be introduced to both of them.”

Gilpin is on a bit of a hot streak lately. She had a breakout performance in GLOW, for which she was nominated for an Emmy three times. She’ll next appear in Gaslit on Starz with Julia Roberts and Sean Penn, and then in the Apple TV+ show Roar, produced by Oscar winner Nicole Kidman.

Peacock has ordered 10 episodes of Mrs. Davis.