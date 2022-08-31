‘Beverly Hills Cop 4’ official title, new cast members, and more for the Netflix movie

The Beverly Hills Cop franchise is one of the most iconic movie franchises in history. And, ever since Beverly Hills Cop III landed in 1994, fans have been eager for a sequel movie.

And now it has been announced that the long-anticipated 4th Beverly Hills Cop movie will be made by Netflix. And fans are very excited about what’s to come. So if you’re curious about the film, here is all you need to know about the fourth, upcoming Beverly Hills Cop movie.

What is the Beverly Hills Cop franchise?

Launching with Beverly Hills Cop in 1984, the Beverly Hills Cop franchise follows young, reckless cop Axel Foley, played by Eddie Murphy. In the first film, Axel heads to Beverly Hills to investigate the murder of his childhood friend Mikey Tandino. Along the way, he befriends two other cops, Sergeant John Taggart and Detective Billy Rosewood. And this unlikely trio engages in plenty of action and hijinks as they attempt to solve the crime. The second and third films build on this, seeing Foley return to Beverly Hills to solve other crimes with his unique brand of no-nonsense chaos.

What will the fourth Beverly Hills Cop be called?

Deadline has confirmed that the fourth Beverly Hills Cop film will not simply be called Beverly Hills Cop 4. Instead, it will be called Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, calling back to Murphy’s lead character from the previous films.

Who will be returning for Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley?

Only one returning actor has been confirmed at the current time. That being Eddie Murphy, who plays the titular Axel Foley. This makes sense, as the character is the cornerstone of the franchise. It would be impossible to make a Beverly Hills Cop film without him.

It is unknown if other actors will be returning for this new film.

Who are the new cast members of Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley?

Several new cast members have been confirmed for the film. This includes veteran actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt, most known for his roles in Inception and Looper. Also joining is Taylour Paige, most known for her work in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Boogie. However, neither has a disclosed role at the time of writing.

Who is working on Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley?

Several key staff members have also been confirmed for the film. Mark Molloy will be in the director’s chair for the movie. Jerry Bruckheimer, Chad Oman, and Eddie Murphy will be producing.

The script is written by Will Beall, who co-wrote Zack Snyder’s Justice League and 2018’s Aquaman.

When will Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley come out?

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley doesn’t have a confirmed release date. As the film will be released by Netflix, it could come out any time after production has finished.

Because of this, fans will need to wait for Netflix to make an official announcement.