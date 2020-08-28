16 New Movies Are Hitting Streaming And VOD This Weekend

It’s Friday, which means that a whole host of new movies are arriving on the various streaming and VOD services available to customers and subscribers, covering the entire spectrum of genres to appeal to almost every taste. Much like recent weeks, the lineup features a mix of bargain basement action and horror, several intriguing documentaries and a couple of heavy hitters for good measure.

The biggest title to land this weekend is without a doubt Bill & Ted Face the Music, which sees Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter return as the iconic slackers nearly 30 years after Bogus Journey. Reeves’ continued popularity and the legendary status of the first two installments should see the threequel end up as the most popular release by quite a margin.

Elsewhere, Bruce Willis continues his alarming descent into mediocrity with Hard Kill, the 65 year-old’s latest formulaic low-budget actioner which is not to be confused with his 2017 effort First Kill, while Megan Fox attempts to headline her own version of Extraction for unexplainable reasons as cinema’s most unconvincing mercenary in Rogue.

There are also a handful of documentaries covering such varied topics as a theme park that was responsible for several deaths and Scream star David Arquette’s return to the world of professional wrestling in an effort to earn the respect of a business that regards him as one of its most hated figures.

See below for the full list of everything that released today:

Bill & Ted Face the Music – Digital

Hard Kill – Digital

Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe – Disney Plus

Class Action Park – HBO Max

You Cannot Kill David Arquette – Digital

Rogue – Digital

All Together Now – Netflix

The Binge – Hulu

The Shed – Shudder

Monster Hunters – Digital

Rising Phoenix – Netflix

Ghost Tropic – Digital

Centigrade – Digital

Matthias & Maxime – Digital

Fatima – Digital

The Way Back – HBO

Once again, the VOD market does not disappoint when it comes to the weekly batch of releases, with at least one title on that list catering to virtually every demographic. The digital download industry and streaming services have become more important cogs in the machine than ever before as theaters around the world still remain shuttered, and at least they’re offering plenty of content to keep folks occupied for another weekend.