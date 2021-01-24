Netflix Is Losing A Lot Of Great Movies/TV Shows In February

The content libraries of every major streaming service are constantly in flux, and as of yet there isn’t a single platform that boasts a roster comprised entirely of in-house exclusives. Disney Plus comes the closest, but that’s down to the sheer number of major properties and other companies that fall under the Mouse House’s umbrella since they started their quest for world domination by purchasing the likes of Lucasfilm, Marvel, Pixar and Fox.

And as the streaming wars continue to heat up with options expiring and rights lapsing all over the place, it’ll be a long time yet before things settle down. Warner Bros. have been patient in waiting for many of their movies and TV shows to revert back so they can add them to HBO Max, while Netflix are spending tens of billions of dollars on original projects as everyone else starts to reclaim the pre-existing titles currently held by the world’s biggest streamer.

In fact, there are 28 films and TV series set to depart Netflix throughout February, many of which will almost immediately find a new home, and you can check out the full list of what’ll be exiting next month down below:

Leaving 2/4/21

Erased (2012) Leaving 2/5/21

Lila & Eve (2015)

Woody Woodpecker (2017) Leaving 2/7/21

Don’t Knock Twice (2016)

Swiped (2018) Leaving 2/10/21

A Bad Moms Christmas (2017) Leaving 2/11/21

The Other Guys (2010) Leaving 2/14/21

Alone in Berlin (2016)

Hostiles (2017) Leaving 2/16/21

Brave Miss World: Collection 1 Leaving 2/19/21

Bates Motel: Seasons 1-5 Leaving 2/20/21

A Haunted House (2013) Leaving 2/21/21

Trespass Against Us (2016) Leaving 2/24/21

Dolphin Tale 2 (2014) Leaving 2/26/21

The Frozen Ground (2013) Leaving 2/28/21

A Walk to Remember (2002)

Basic Instinct (1992)

Easy A (2010)

The Gift (2015)

GoodFellas (1990)

Gran Torino (2008)

Haywire (2011)

LA 92 (2017)

Little Nicky (2000)

My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Friendship Games

Retribution (2015)

Saving Mr. Banks (2013)

Sleepover (2004)

Based on the studios responsible, it doesn’t take a genius to figure out where many of these projects will be heading next. As a Warner Bros. production, Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas will inevitably appear on HBO Max in the not too distant future, while NBC Universal’s popular series Bates Motel seems destined for Peacock.

Perhaps the most surprising removal, though, is Adam Sandler’s Little Nicky given his status as Netflix‘s biggest draw, but plenty of Happy Madison efforts have quietly exited in the past, only to reappear a short time after and swiftly reclaim their position in the upper reaches of the Top 10 most-watched list.