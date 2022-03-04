Bill Burr is no stranger to dad-related comedy material. Throughout his standup specials, his Netflix animated show F is for Family, and in the Judd Apatow movie The King of Staten Island, Burr continuously pulls hilarity from the subject.

So it makes sense that Burr’s next project, a film he’s both writing and directing, is called Old Dads. Deadline is reporting that Burr will write, direct and headline the movie, starring alongside Bobby Cannavale (Boardwalk Empire) and Bokeem Woodbine (Fargo).

The film will be made in cooperation with Burr’s content creation studio, All Things Comedy.

The movie’s plot involves Burr as a middle-aged dad who, along with his best buds, sell their company and now have to figure out what to do next in a world that has left them behind. Burr wrote the script for the movie with Ben Tishler, and will produce it with Miramax CEO Bill Block (Dirty Grandpa), and Monica Levinson (Borat).

“I’m very excited to start shooting Old Dads,” Burr said. “This comedy is based on my own and my co-writer, Ben Tishler’s, lives. Miramax has been awesome to work with and I think people are really going to like this movie.”

Block was extremely complimentary of Burr’s talent and ability as a comedian, and said Miramax was excited about the get.

“Burr is one of the top comedic voices of his generation and he has written a script that’s not just unwaveringly funny, but also full of heart and unfiltered cultural commentary,” Block said. “We’re thrilled to be collaborating with him and this fantastic cast, including Bobby Cannavale and Bokeem Woodbine.”

Production on Old Dads started on March 2, in Los Angeles.