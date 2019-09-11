Bill Moseley Reveals How He Resurrected Otis For 3 From Hell

After fourteen years away from the sadistic character known as Otis B. Driftwood, some might think that it would be hard for Bill Moseley to reprise his part for the upcoming film 3 From Hell. According to him, however, the role never really left him.

Speaking in a recent interview, the actor explained the following about how he resurrected Otis for the upcoming threequel:

“I go to a lot of fan conventions and certainly Otis has stayed alive, at least in the eyes and minds of the fans… I don’t really watch The Devil’s Rejects or House of 1000 Corpses all that often, so, in other words, I’m not home alone at night, burning the midnight oil, keeping those fires burning for Otis or Chop Top (from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2), for that matter… They’re just kind of in there. I think once you’ve actually done a movie or two as that character, it’s in your DNA. I guess like riding a bicycle. You just never really forget, especially after Devil’s Rejects. That was the first time I’d ever done a character twice and I think it’s still the only character I’ve ever played more than once. So you get pretty comfortable or the character gets comfortable with you, one way or the other.”

3 From Hell is one of the most-anticipated horror releases of 2019. The conclusion to Rob Zombie’s gory Firefly family trilogy has been teased non-stop thus far by practically everyone involved with the production and now that the film’s premiere is only a few days away, fans can’t wait to finally see how the antiheroes escaped the unenviable situation we last saw them in a decade and a half ago.

It’ll be interesting to see how the resourceful criminals survived the hail of bullets they endured at the end of the last flick. From what we already know, the movie takes place immediately following the events of its predecessor and finds Otis, Captain Spaulding and Baby stuck behind bars.

It seems likely that they’ll escape at some point though and the trio will then be joined by Richard Brake’s new character Foxy as they incite chaos wherever they happen to wind up next. It’s still uncertain as of right now what’s going to happen in the flick, but there’s little doubt that it’s going to be a bloody mess for anyone who dares stand in the Firefly family’s way.

3 From Hell will be hitting theaters on September 16th for three nights only.