Bill Murray Rumored For Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania

The key to getting Bill Murray to sign on for a movie is being able to find him, with the actor’s avoidance of the usual Hollywood trappings having become the stuff of legend. He doesn’t have an agent, a manager, a cellphone or even a home phone, with the actor confirming that the only way he can be reached is by leaving a message on an automated 1-800 number he doesn’t check all that often.

He does make an exception for Wes Anderson, though, admitting that the acclaimed filmmaker gets an instant yes whenever he asks the Ghostbusters legend to be part of his latest project. However, some online sleuthing may have discovered Murray’s potential involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

BTS Gallery For Ant-Man And The Wasp Takes Us Closer To The Teeny-Tiny Action 1 of 11

Click to skip



















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

A new cast listing found on Mandy.com reveals John Townsend as a photo double on a production named Dust Bunny, which has been confirmed as the code name for Quantumania. While that’s fairly innocuous in itself, Townsend is credited as a double for Murray.

It’s pretty tenuous, but Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania director Peyton Reed is noted to be a huge fan, while the 71 year-old recently worked with star Paul Rudd on Ghostbusters: Afterlife, so maybe he was pitched the idea of joining him in the MCU. The superhero threequel is currently in production, but you’d imagine Marvel would be planning on keeping a prospective cameo of this magnitude under wraps for as long as possible if it’s on the cards.