Bill Murray Spotted On Ghostbusters 3 Set With Dan Aykroyd

Any time a new Ghostbusters-related project is announced, one of the biggest burning questions is whether or not Bill Murray will be involved. After all, the actor doesn’t have an agent or a cellphone, and is notoriously unpredictable when it comes to choosing the pics that he signs on for. Jason Reitman’s Ghostbusters 3 is currently shooting in Calgary though with most of the original cast set to return, and now it looks as if Murray’s Peter Venkman is close to being officially announced for the sequel.

A YouTube video posted by 3C Films shows footage of Murray enjoying dinner with Dan Aykroyd and Sigourney Weaver in a Calgary hotel where many of the movie’s cast are staying, close to the set of Ghostbusters 3. While there’s always a chance that he might just be stopping by to say hello to some old friends, it could also mean that Murray himself has been shooting some scenes for the upcoming threequel.

It would be a huge coup to bring Peter Venkman back for Ghostbusters 3, as the character is easily the most popular and recognizable of the quartet that led the 1984 original and its sequel. Murray isn’t averse to returning to the franchise either, having made a cameo in Paul Feig’s 2016 reboot, albeit under an entirely different guise.

Following the reception to the last installment in the series, hopefully Ghostbusters 3 sees the series return to winning form. There’s always a danger that these long-delayed follow-ups will rely too heavily on nostalgia, but Reitman has assembled a solid cast of newcomers to complement the returning likes of Aykroyd, Weaver and Ernie Hudson. Having taken the reins from his father Ivan, who directed the first two movies, Jason Reitman knows the brand better than most and will no doubt be looking to deliver a worthy sequel over 30 years after Ghostbusters II.