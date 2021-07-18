Birds Of Prey Is Finding New Life On Netflix This Week

An underrated DCEU movie is finding new life on Netflix this week. Back in February 2020, just before the pandemic hit, Warner Bros. dropped Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), the long-awaited second outing for Margot Robbie as the Clown Princess of Crime. Unfortunately, despite the positive reviews, audiences didn’t flock to it in the way they usually do with superhero films and it earned just over $200 million at the box office.

But Birds of Prey seems destined to enjoy a stronger life on streaming than it did in theaters. Cathy Yan’s ensemble female-led action movie is currently enjoying a renewed surge of interest on Netflix, with it standing as the 13th most watched title on the streaming giant the world over this weekend. And it’s not hard to work out why fans might be revisiting the flick at this point, seeing as Robbie is about to return as Harleen Quinzel in The Suicide Squad.

The Suicide Squad is as separate from BoP as it is the first Suicide Squad, so it’s not necessary to recap Harley’s last cinematic outing before catching it, but it definitely serves as a good lead-in to James Gunn’s incoming Task Force X sequel all the same. Unfortunately, it seems Birds of Prey isn’t going to get its own sequel. Robbie’s revealed she’s taking a break from the anti-heroine for now and has no idea what WB has got planned for her character after this.

The likes of Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) might not make a return in the DCEU, which would be a crying shame. But if fans keep on streaming it and sharing the love online, maybe WB will change their minds.

Birds of Prey is available on Netflix in many territories around the globe, although it can be found on HBO Max in the US. Catch The Suicide Squad in theaters from August 6th.