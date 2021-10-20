Birds Of Prey Sequel Reportedly Moving Forward Without Harley Quinn

A Birds of Prey 2 film is reportedly moving forward at Warner Bros., but not with Harley Quinn’s Margot Robbie.

The claim comes from That Hashtag Show, which states that Robbie’s recent comments that a sequel to the film is not in active development appears to stem from the fact that she will not be involved in the project.

No plot details are yet available, since the movie was only greenlit within the last few months. An outline is reportedly underway, with an official script still far from being started. That being said, some preliminary details were provided in the report.

In spite of the forthcoming film not featuring Harley Quinn, it will still reportedly be a continuation of the previous film, 2020’s Birds of Prey: Harley Quinn, the report claims. The project may be distancing itself from Harley Quinn in response to the confusing marketing of the previous film, more clearly identifying as its own distinct property.

The Calculator is reportedly the villain in the outline, with his robot assassin creation, Burnrate, also appearing in the third act. Indeed, The Calculator is purported to have an obsession with Barbara Gordon in the film, similar to the comics.

Jurnee Smollett’s Black Canary is expected to return, as well as Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Rosie Perez, though there was no outright confirmation of Huntress and Renee Montoya in the reported outline. It also seems likely Leslie Grace will return with Batgirl joining the group, like in the comics. But again, casting was not mentioned. A director hasn’t been selected for the project either, which is still expected to take 2-3 years to be completed.

With Harley Quinn and Robbie missing from the upcoming Birds of Prey 2, expect the sequel to be a very different flick for DCEU fans. Then again, no official confirmation has been made from Warner Bros. yet regarding the film nor Robbie and Quinn’s appearance. So until then, plans could always change, and contradicting claims could result.