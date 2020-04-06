Birds Of Prey Director Says She’s Got Plans For Another Batman Character In Sequel

Birds of Prey – and to give it its full subtitle, (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) – may not have broken many box office records, but those that did see it loved it and the Suicide Squad spinoff has garnered a huge amount of popularity amongst fans. It’s currently unclear whether this will be enough for Warner Bros. to commission a sequel, though, but either way, director Cathy Yan has got some ideas up her sleeve for a follow-up. And her big pitch is definitely something that will please fans.

While speaking to The Wrap, Yan confirmed that she wants to introduce Poison Ivy into Harley’s life in a sequel, explaining that this would be a big part of how she would approach it. “I would love to see Poison Ivy and I would certainly love to see the relationship between Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy,” the filmmaker said.

As for Yan’s feelings on whether Birds of Prey 2, or Harley & Ivy, or whatever it would be called, could happen, the director voiced her belief that there’s still a hunger out there for more Harley – certainly where star Margot Robbie is concerned.

“I don’t know — I think people aren’t ready to let go of Harley Quinn quite yet and you know, Margot I don’t think is ready to let go of Harley Quinn yet either, so… hopefully.”

Adding Ivy into the mix would certainly be the right next step for Harley’s journey, as fans have been crying out to see her in the DCEU. The only thing is that a different version of Ivy could be tied up with Matt Reeves’ plans for The Batman universe. That could cause complications, but if we can have two separate Pamelas on the big screen, then this needs to happen.

Yan doesn’t outright state that she would explore a Harley/Ivy romance, but her use of the word “relationship” heavily hints at that outcome. Birds of Prey did also subtly reveal that Harley is bisexual in its animated opening sequence, so until the studio tells us otherwise, we’ll live in hope that the filmmaker’s plans will come to fruition in a sequel.