Next week’s Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) marks the second time Margot Robbie has brought the titular Harley Quinn to life. And, after 2016’s jumbled Suicide Squad, it’ll answer a lot of fans’ prayers, featuring the Clown Princess breaking up with the Joker and forming her own all-female vigilante team. The movie will pair her up with Huntress, Black Canary and Rene Montoya. But sadly, not Poison Ivy.

Harley and Ivy’s friendship – and sometimes, something more – has been a fan favorite dynamic ever since the pair became best pals in Batman: The Animated Series. It’s a disappointing, then, that there doesn’t seem to be any plans to explore the relationship between Dr. Harleen Quinzel and Dr. Pamela Isley in the DCEU. However, it’s something that Robbie wants to see just as much as the fans do.

When asked by CBR at the Birds of Prey premiere which DC character she wants to meet next, Robbie made it clear that she has been, and will continue, fighting to get Harley and Ivy together on the big screen.

“I’ve been pushing a Poison Ivy reunion for a long time…Because obviously Ivy and Harley have such an incredible relationship, so I would love to explore that.”

Robbie has a lot of sway over Harley’s development in the DCEU – she’s a producer on BoP and the movie was actually her idea – so hopefully she’ll be able to make it happen. We could’ve got the pair teaming up with Catwoman if David Ayer’s Gotham City Sirens went ahead, but that seems to be stuck in development hell. And while Harley will next return in The Suicide Squad, there’s been nothing linking Ivy to that.

On the other hand, it’s possible that The Batman will make use of her. If Matt Reeves decides to feature Ivy in his movie, that could cause problems for a meeting with Robbie’s Harley, as she occupies a very different corner of the DCEU from Robert Pattinson’s Bats. Still, anything’s possible in the DC universe. And at least Robbie’s pushing for that Harley/Ivy content we all want to see.

Birds of Prey hits theaters on February 7th.