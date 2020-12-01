Birds Of Prey Star Says She’s Definitely Open To A DCEU Return

Long before Birds of Prey was even released, it was clear that the DCEU was looking to position Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn as a marquee name in the franchise. After all, you don’t cast such a fast-rising star as one of the most popular characters in the comic book company’s back catalogue without having major plans in store.

Before David Ayer’s Suicide Squad had hit theaters, Robbie was set to reteam with the director in Gotham City Sirens, while a spinoff alongside Jared Leto’s Joker was also in the works with Focus duo John Requa and Glen Ficarra set to write and direct. The antihero ensemble may have raked in almost $750 million globally, but the troubled production went down like a lead balloon with fans and critics, putting both Harley-centric projects on ice.

However, the actress eventually got her female-driven spinoff when Cathy Yan’s Birds of Prey came together, only for the movie to bomb at the box office and become the lowest-grossing entry in the shared universe by some distance after barely squeaking past the $200 million mark. Of course, Harley Quinn will be back in The Suicide Squad, with Robbie taking top billing this time around, but the futures of the rest of the cast remain up in the air.

Rosie Perez, who played Gotham City Police Department detective Renee Montoya, was asked in a recent interview about a potential return to the DCEU, though, and admitted that she’s definitely open to the idea, saying:

“I mean, if it happens, sure. When you said that, the first thing that came to my mind was, Oh my God, I have to lose weight and get in shape again’.”

At this stage, there’s almost no chance of a direct Birds of Prey sequel ever happening, but that doesn’t mean the various members of the titular team can’t show up in other DCEU movies in different capacities somewhere else down the line. And frankly, we’d be happy to see more of them in the franchise.