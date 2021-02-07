Home / movies

Birds Of Prey Trends As Fans Celebrate The Movie’s First Anniversary

One year ago today, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) was released into theaters, where it promptly proceeded to bomb at the box office. A $33 million opening weekend was a major disappointment for Warner Bros., who then panicked by changing the title to something that would hopefully draw in more casual audiences who might’ve been unsure if it existed in the same universe as the likes of Man of Steel, Wonder Woman and Aquaman.

That didn’t really help, though, and Cathy Yan’s female-driven DCEU spinoff failed to turn a single penny of profit after just about making it past $200 million globally. Reviews were kind, leaving many people at a loss to explain how it wound up performing so poorly, but before the dust even had a chance to settle, Birds of Prey had already established itself as a cult favorite.

One minor victory was that Harley Quinn’s solo debut wound up as the highest-grossing comic book movie of 2020, a feat that seemed impossible last February, but it would be an understatement to say the last twelve months have thrown up plenty of surprises. To celebrate the movie’s anniversary, Birds of Prey has now found itself trending on social media, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

Indeed, this R-rated comic book blockbuster, which underwent extensive reshoots to increase the quantity and the quality of the action scenes, one that director Cathy Yan freely admits she didn’t have creative control over, not to mention a film that made less money in theaters than the infamous Dolittle, has somehow captured the hearts and minds of fans around the world. Of course, this far from the first time Birds of Prey has been trending over the last year or so, and it won’t be the last time, either.

