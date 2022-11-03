‘Black Adam’ concept art reveals an early look for the DCU epic’s MVP

Fans of the DC Universe have had their fingers crossed for Black Adam‘s success for months now, and despite a less-than-favorable response from critics, a more-than-recouped budget at the box office ahead of several more weeks of showings suggests that Dwayne Johnson’s passion project is a worthy tip of the spear for the future efforts of DCU co-chairs James Gunn and Peter Safran.

Needless to say, Black Adam‘s campaign has gone about as expected. With Johnson leading the charge of one of this year’s biggest superhero movies, it was all but telegraphed that the film would have no shortage of spectacle and high-octane eye candy. Even the most stubborn critics had to admit the film’s success as a visual marvel.

And it owes such a distinction in part to Jared Krichevsky, a concept artist for the film who previously worked on the likes of Godzilla vs. Kong and Guardians of the Galaxy, and who was responsible for these stunning pieces of Pierce Brosnan‘s Doctor Fate, the sorcerous superhero who was a high point of the film for many a moviegoer.

Dr Fate Concept art for #BlackAdam movie by Jared Krichevsky. pic.twitter.com/SJIUTTgMoB — Mikhail Villarreal🦇‏ (@TaurooAldebaran) November 3, 2022

The designs are wholly fitting for both Brosnan and Fate, the former of whom brought a stupendously graceful gravitas to Black Adam‘s MVP. From the overpowering sheen on the helmet, gloves, and cape to the rugged surface of the leotard, one can’t help but grant these images the respect that they demand.

For those of you looking to catch a glimpse of Doctor Fate’s final form, Black Adam is currently playing in theaters.