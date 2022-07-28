The Black Adam movie is coming out later this year. Director Jaume Collet-Serra says Dwayne Johnson will stretch himself as an actor in it, has compared the film to Dirty Harry, and is once again saying the project will be like Clint Eastwood’s legendary work.

Collet-Serra makes the comments in a press event attended by Screen Rant. For those unaware, Clint Eastwood played “Dirty” Harry Callahan in a 1971 film inspired by the Zodiac Killer before going on to play the character in various other releases. His San Francisco policeman broke the rules to get things done, and Collet-Serra says Johnson’s Adam will be in a similar kind of world.

“He has to deal with how the world has changed. He brings that morality and that sense of justice, or injustice, from 5000 years ago – and he won’t take any bulls–t. I think that’s refreshing. That’s why [I compare him] to Dirty Harry, and roles like that. In a time where the system is broken, and it’s corrupt, you need somebody that will cross the line and do what’s needed. When he awakens in these modern times, he realizes that we’re all still slaves; maybe not with shackles, but there’s corporations, and there’s injustices of the world. His fight for freedom is still the same. I don’t think there’s any other superhero that has that perspective.”

No information on whether Adam will ask anyone if they feel lucky is available at this time. Black Adam opens Oct. 21 and also stars Aldis Hodge as Carter Hall/Hawkman, Pierce Brosnan as Kent Nelson/Doctor Fate, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller.