‘Black Adam’ director doubles down on those Dirty Harry comparisons

Nowadays, it’s common to hold one’s breath when any news involving DC Comics screen adaptations comes out; between the Batgirl movie cancellation fiasco and Ezra Miller being Ezra Miller, it’s rocky times for the DC Extended Universe.

Thankfully, that otherwise relentless misfortune has seemed to steer clear of Black Adam , so fans of the mighty antihero can still safely look forward to his showdown with Hawkman, Doctor Fate, and the rest of the Justice Society of America.

So, what exactly does happen when you give a chaotic-neutral vigilante the ability to go toe-to-toe with Superman? In an interview with Vanity Fair, film director Jaume Collet-Serra drew comparisons between Black Adam and Dirty Harry, noting that while both characters aim to do what’s best, it’s their methods that many others may find themselves at odds with, rightly or wrongly.

“I talked early on with D.J. about how there were many similar aspects between Black Adam and Dirty Harry, which is a movie that broke rules in the ’70s. The systems were corrupt, so you had criminals taking advantage. You needed a cop that would cut through the bullshit, and basically do what needs to be done. That’s very much in line with Black Adam and his way of thinking. I think that’s appealing to pretty much everybody. Everybody knows how the world sometimes is not fair, and you need people that break the rules to even out the playing field.”

Dwayne Johnson goes dark in atmospheric new 'Black Adam' images 1 of 7

Click to skip











Click to zoom

The titular character is sure to be an intriguing one to adapt, often taking up a more villainous role throughout the DC Comics canon despite officially being recognized as an antihero, to say nothing of Dwayne Johnson, whose characters are often firmly on the side of justice, being the one to portray him.