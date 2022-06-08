‘Black Adam’ fans already daydreaming about a Superman showdown

We’ve been hearing rumors dating back years touting Henry Cavill’s Superman for an appearance in Black Adam, and while nothing has been confirmed (and we’re not really expecting it to happen, to be honest), it’s surely something that’s at least been talked about behind the scenes.

After all, nobody in the canonical DCEU stands a chance of going toe-to-toe with Dwayne Johnson’s vengeful antihero other than Zachary Levi’s Shazam and Cavill’s Man of Steel. Not only that, but Johnson’s ex-wife and business partner Dany Garcia also happens to be The Witcher star’s manager, so it’s not as if the two beefy bros are strangers to each other, either.

Naturally, from almost the second the Black Adam trailer went live, fans were instantly fantasizing about watching the two face off in a battle that would require a swimming pool of baby oil just to squeeze the ridiculously jacked pair into their superhero suits.

Damn so many poeple wanting Superman fighting Black Adam (me included), feels like yesterday when ya'll were losing your mind over the idea of Deathstroke fighting Batman. — Max The Space Farmer (@ITSSLADEWILSON) June 8, 2022

Black Adam is next level It seems like Dwayne Johnson born for this role and Now Black Adam vs Superman is possible now…

Just imagine a fight between Henry Cavill Superman vs Black Adam#BlackAdam pic.twitter.com/L4fWEov0tE — Aakash🦇🕸️ (@Its___Superman) June 8, 2022

Cool. Now ask for Shazam and Superman vs Black Adam. Instead of just hyping up Superman. And idk if you would want their fight since you don't seem to like the black Adam movie. — Exodius (@DuelLinksPlayer) June 8, 2022

The Rock teased Black Adam vs Superman back at DC Fandome. If this actually happens, it has potential to be the best fight in the DCEU and DC movies in general. pic.twitter.com/9mGD6C3aIs — Notabot (@NotabotYT) June 8, 2022

Now #RestoreTheSnyderVerse so Black Adam can fight Cavill's Superman. We're waiting. — Secret Lair Arcade (@LairArcade) June 8, 2022

Am I the only one who wanna see Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam fight Henry Cavill's Superman ? I'll pay good bucks to watch that. — s i r h c (@dark_violet_sky) June 8, 2022

I would have loved a black Adam vs Henry Cavil's superman fight😭😭😭 — Darth Vader (@TadeD_) June 8, 2022

Black Adam vs Superman fight gonna be epic. Bout to destroy the whole city fighting 🤣 — ⚡️SC BOSS⚡️ (@MavrikSochill) June 8, 2022

Given that Black Adam is a part of DCEU continuity, we can expect plenty of Easter Eggs and hints to be dropped, and there’s a 99.9 percent chance we’ll be getting at least one credits scene once the story draws to a close. Johnson knows what the fans want, and he’s often gone out of his way to give it to them, so we’ll be very curious to see if he’s got any grand designs on bringing back Cavill’s Kryptonian, for the sole purpose of kicking his ass.

That’s if Zack Snyder’s Clark Kent even suits up again, which remains completely up in the air.