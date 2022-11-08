‘Black Adam’ holiday sweaters are a thing, if you’ve ever felt the need to change the hierarchy of Christmas

Let’s be honest, very few have the distinct privilege of boasting a physique as impressive as superhero Black Adam, which can be attributed to star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s larger-than-life workout regime. But fear not, DC enthusiasts, as the unveiling of several Black Adam-inspired Christmas sweaters is the perfect gift to place under the tree this holiday season. And look, they’re actually still in stock!

As per retail company Zavvi, the aesthetically-pleasing holiday sweatshirts come in both black and white and sport the titular antihero on the front of the material. In the background of Black Adam are notable bells and whistles that are attached to the festivities of Christmas and undoubtedly give the sweatshirts an extra sparkle. Sizes range from XS-XXL, and can be ordered now, just in time for the upcoming holiday season. You can check out them out for yourself down below:

'Black Adam' Christmas sweaters 1 of 3

Click to skip



Click to zoom

Truth be told, it’s a common stumbling block during the holiday celebration to know exactly what family members, friends, and even colleagues want for Christmas. With that being said, these DCEU sweaters are a sure-fire hit gift that will have the rest of your relatives insanely jealous. That is, if they don’t receive one as a gift themselves.

Considering the appeal of the sweaters, perhaps it’s only a matter of time until we get an Instagram selfie of Dwayne Johnson personally wearing one. For now, those DC mavens wishing to model the latest superhero-fronted apparel, orders can be placed here, with over 40 days left to go until Santa Claus comes slithering down the chimney.

Black Adam is out in theaters now.