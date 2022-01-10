New Black Adam merchandise appears to confirm the upcoming DCEU movie’s main villain. After years of being attached to the part, Dwayne Johnson is finally about to make his debut as the ruler of Kahndaq this summer. While Adam is traditionally known as the nemesis of Shazam, he’ll be more of an anti-hero in his own self-titled film, meaning another character will have to fill the bad guy role.

And now we know who that is. As pointed out by Redditor u/DrAwesomeX on the r/DCEUleaks subreddit, a McFarlane Toys listing for their Black Adam wave namechecks a bunch of characters from the film. None of them are surprises… apart from the mention of Sabbac, someone who is yet to be officially confirmed to appear. See the evidence yourself via the post below:

Sabbac is a demonic villain who’s battled Shazam (or, as he was originally known, Captain Marvel) for almost as long as the hero’s been around, having been created in 1943. Just as Billy Batson calls on the powers of the Greek Gods by namechecking the likes of Hercules, Atlas, and Zeus, Sabbac gains the powers of hell by saying his name and summoning the strength of Satan, Aym, Belial, Beelzebub, Asmodeus, and Crateis.

There are a few cast members whose roles in Black Adam have yet to be disclosed, but out of these, Marwan Kenzari seems like the most likely suspect to be playing Sabbac, as the character is reminiscent of his turn as Jafar in Disney’s Aladdin. As for who else is in the movie, this listing reminds us that the Justice Society of America will be making their DCEU debuts, too. Aldis Hodge is Hawkman, Noah Centineo is Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell is Cyclone, and Pierce Brosnan is Dr. Fate.

Black Adam is due to smash into cinemas this July 29.