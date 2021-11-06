Black Adam Producer Says He’s Turned Dwayne Johnson Into A Monster

Dwayne Johnson has always been a gigantic human being, as you’d expect given that he hails from an entire family of athletes and professional wrestlers, ultimately following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather before seguing into the world of acting, where he’s now firmly established as the biggest star in the industry.

As the many workout photos he posts to social media will attest, Johnson has no intention of shedding any mass despite turning 50 years old next year. In fact, he got into the best and most shredded shape of his life to play the title role in next summer’s DCEU blockbuster Black Adam, which is utterly terrifying.

In a new interview with ComicBook, producer and Seven Bucks executive Hiram Garcia teased that audiences won’t be ready for the movie when it lands in July 2022, with the leading man and producer having been turned into a monster at the request of both himself and his creative partners.

“It was really important for us to set the table and make sure that all the fans knew that we weren’t messing around, and that we weren’t making a soft Black Adam. It was important for us to show that the first guy who approaches him is no longer on the planet. I think that sets the tone that this isn’t a broad movie, this isn’t Shazam!, or anything like that. We take it very serious. The edge that Black Adam has, if you are a threat, there’s probably not a chance you’re going to get to breathe another breath around this guy. And I think that, that was really important for us to just make a statement and make sure everyone understood. Look, we know what you guys want. We know what this character is supposed to be. We’re going to do our best to make sure that we honor that and turn him into a monster.”

An even more ripped that usual Dwayne Johnson headlining a blockbuster comic book adaptation that boasts a very high kill count while stretching the boundaries of the PG-13 rating to its limit sounds absolutely fine by us, and we can’t wait to see more from Black Adam after the DC FanDome sizzle reel offered a glimpse at what’s in store.