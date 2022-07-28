‘Black Adam’ producer teases the future of the JSA

The DC Extended Universe is teeing itself up for an exciting new scope, and the upcoming Black Adam film is taking up the vanguard of such a new direction. With Dwayne Johnson set to star as the titular hero, seeming to bring all the grandeur a character like Black Adam needs for the screen, it’s going to be a tough film to ignore.

Black Adam also marks the Justice Society of America (JSA) entering the DCEU mold, bringing in such characters as Atom Smasher, Hawkman, Cyclone, and fan favorite Doctor Fate to face down the indomitable Black Adam, himself something of a loose cannon, which is a terrifying trait for a character with Superman-levels of power to have.

It goes without saying that the JSA won’t be a one-and-done instance once Black Adam concludes, and perhaps just as much as the upcoming film, fans will be buzzing to see the likes of Doctor Fate and the others in future DCEU projects, with several likely to get films of their own.

In an interview with Screen Rant, Hiram Garcia, a producer on Black Adam, spoke excitedly about the film serving as a sort of battering ram to the wider DCEU, having brought in both the likes of the JSA, and a high-stakes force in Black Adam himself.

The excitement with Black Adam is that we’re using him to expand the DC Universe. I think, through him as our breaking point, we get to now add in the JSA and who knows what other characters come in. But when you put a character like Black Adam into the DC Universe; someone who’s that strong, that unpredictable and uncontrollable – it requires more people to come around to try their best to manage him. I think using him as the point of that spear is a really nice tool for us to start expanding the universe in a fun way.

Black Adam releases in theaters on Oct. 21 later this year.